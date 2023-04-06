This Is the Number One Spring Cleaning Mistake People Will Make This Year

'Tis the season for spring cleaning! TBH, we're always in the cleaning spirit, but we know not everyone's as enthusiastic. Whatever side you're on, your feelings are valid.

According to a recent survey from Hippo home insurance, 51% of homeowners plan to take part in the effort this year. Many, however, admitted that they aren't tackling projects that are key to protecting their homes from damage that will require expensive repairs in the future.

Less than half of the homeowners surveyed said they planned on doing crucial appliance, structural, and systems upgrades. About one-third of the participants admitted that the last time they participated in spring cleaning, they did not inspect their roof; patch cracks in walls and windows; clean gutters, drains, or downspouts; and/or ensure proper function of their HVAC unit.

Respondents said they were not tackling these spring cleaning tasks this year because they either felt overwhelmed (we get it and we're here to help), don't think the projects are necessary, or feel they take too much time.

With everything you've got going on, finding the time and energy needed to check these tasks off your to-do list is a challenge (to say the least). But we promise, it's worth it.

If you skip these important projects while spring cleaning, you may end up having to make costly repairs down the line. Major roof repairs, for example, can cost up to $7,000. An HVAC system repair can cost up to $3,000 — plus, you'll have to deal with the possibility of enduring a heat wave with a broken A/C, which we think is just as terrifying.

