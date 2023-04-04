Behr Launched Its First-Ever Exterior Color of the Year (and It’s About to Be Everywhere)

By April 4, 2023
Every year, paint brands dedicate one new color to fill our interiors with, but Behr is stepping outside the box with its first-ever 2023 Exterior Stain Color of the Year, Cordovan Brown.

Cordovan Brown is a stunning, rich hue that's perfect for refreshing the wood in your outdoor space for spring. With its timeless and classic color, it'll complement both vibrant and neutral shades, including Behr's 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas.

Whether you're a beginner DIYer or a home improvement pro, Behr's Cordovan Brown wood stain will instantly elevate any space in your outdoor home makeover.

Shop Behr's 2023 Exterior Stain Color of the Year

Behr Premium #ST-104 Cordovan Brown Semi-Transparent Waterproofing Exterior Wood Stain and Sealer (1 gallon)

Behr Premium #SC-104 Cordovan Brown Solid Color Waterproofing Exterior Wood Stain and Sealer (1 gallon)

