Behr Launched Its First-Ever Exterior Color of the Year (and It’s About to Be Everywhere)

Every year, paint brands dedicate one new color to fill our interiors with, but Behr is stepping outside the box with its first-ever 2023 Exterior Stain Color of the Year, Cordovan Brown.
Cordovan Brown is a stunning, rich hue that's perfect for refreshing the wood in your outdoor space for spring. With its timeless and classic color, it'll complement both vibrant and neutral shades, including Behr's 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas.
Video of the Day
Whether you're a beginner DIYer or a home improvement pro, Behr's Cordovan Brown wood stain will instantly elevate any space in your outdoor home makeover.