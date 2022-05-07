The Most Difficult IKEA Furniture to Assemble

For the most part, assembling IKEA furniture is pretty straightforward. However, there are always those outliers that make our lives unexpectedly difficult. Fortunately, there is now a handy tool that will let you know exactly which IKEA items you should stay away from.

After analyzing product webpages from the IKEA U.K. website in January 2022, the Household Quotes team split the items into categories. Each product was then ranked by "ease of assembly," based on customer reviews ranging from one (difficult) to five (easy). If there was a tie, the item with the most reviews was ranked higher.

What resulted from this data is a tool that allows you to browse through IKEA's offerings to see a specific item's ranking and score. For instance, in the armchairs and chaise lounges category, the Agen armchair has a score of five and is number-two on the ease of assembly list, right behind the Pello armchair.

Household Quotes also created images showing the easiest and hardest IKEA living rooms one could build. Here is the easiest space to assemble, along with each product's score:

We're not surprised to see the Billy bookcase and Bestå cabinet in this photo. After all, they are the basis for many IKEA hacks.

And the hardest living room to assemble:

So next time you plan on buying an IKEA item, you'll definitely want to search for said product here to save yourself a headache.