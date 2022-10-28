The Best Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper on Amazon for DIY-Savvy Decorators

By Carrie Carrollo October 28, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

These days, Amazon really does have it all — and it's a goldmine for interior DIYers looking to upgrade their spaces for less. From easily interchangeable hardware to temporary floor tiles to peel-and-stick wallpaper, there are endless options to explore. And if you're shopping in the latter category, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we've rounded up the best peel-and-stick wallpaper on Amazon. From the best budget-friendly find to the best pattern for a bold accent wall, just keep scrolling to shop.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

Transform the look of any room for under $30 with this versatile sand and swirl wallpaper design.

Amazon

Tempaper Sand Swirl Swell Removable Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

If you're looking to transform the look of any room for under $30, consider this removable wallpaper from Tempaper. This particular option wins our pick for "Best Overall" thanks to its neutral tones and versatile sand swirl pattern.

Best Budget

A limited budget is no problem thanks to this linen-textured peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Amazon

Decoroom Textured Linen Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Limited budget? No problem. This linen wallpaper adds tons of texture and warmth to a room without a hefty price tag covering 20 square feet for under $9.

Advertisement

Best Pattern

Traditional and timeless, toile wallpaper is a classic favorite — now available in a DIY-friendly format.

Amazon

NextWall Chateau Toile Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Toile wallpaper is as traditional as it is timeless, making it our pick for the "Best Pattern." Use it in a kids' room, a formal dining room, or even on a ceiling.

Best for Accent Walls

With a bold floral pattern, this peel-and-stick wallpaper is perfect for making a statement.

Amazon

Marimekko Black Pieni Unikko Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Big, bold, and vibrant, this peel-and-stick wallpaper from Marimekko certainly knows how to make a statement. That's why we think it's an ideal pick for accent walls, like a small nook or the back of a bookshelf (or both).

Advertisement

Best Floral

A deep, moody green is the perfect backdrop for stunning florals in this peel-and-stick wallpaper design.

Amazon

JiffDiff Floral Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Gorgeous colorful florals stand out atop this peel-and-stick wallpaper's deep green backdrop. The pattern is perfectly soft and statement-making, yet neutral enough to pair with any home decor.

Best Boho

Here's a bohemian-inspired pattern that’s equal parts uniform and organic.

Amazon

Bohoify Peel-and-Stick Boho Removable Wallpaper

For a pattern that feels equal parts uniform and organic, we recommend Bohoify's brush stroke option that covers 14.5 square feet with every roll. The warm, caramel-toned color will play nicely with bohemian-inspired textures and accents, like rattan and pampas grass.

Advertisement

Best Striped

Striped wallpaper will never go out of style, so make a timeless choice with this soft green and cream pattern.

Amazon

Tempaper Seafoam Green Stripe Removable Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Striped wallpaper will never go out of style, so opt for this pick from Tempaper for a classic look. Whether you're updating a dining room or a bathroom or creating an accent wall, you'll love the look that this pattern offers.

Best Botanical

A gorgeous botanical pattern that updates walls with a serene floral pattern — and the look of textured lime wash.

Amazon

Dulanxer Flower Tree Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

The benefits of this botanical wallpaper are twofold. Not only will your room benefit from this serene floral pattern, but this peel-and-stick paper also gives your walls a lime-washed look.

Advertisement

Best Grasscloth

Grasscloth wallpaper can instantly elevate any room, and this one features a unique two-tone color palette.

Amazon

Dimoon Milky Grasscloth Removable Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Elevate the look of your walls with a texture beloved by interior designers: grasscloth. This roll offers 24.1 square feet of coverage for an ultra-affordable cost and features a unique two-tone color palette.

Best Rustic

A wood wallpaper that covers countertops, doors, and cabinets too.

Amazon

VEELIKE Thick Rustic Wood Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Need to upgrade more than just your walls? Leave the job to this waterproof wood wallpaper that covers 38.75 square feet. Made from vinyl, it's perfect for any surface from countertops to doors to cabinets.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy