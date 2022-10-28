The Best Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper on Amazon for DIY-Savvy Decorators

These days, Amazon really does have it all — and it's a goldmine for interior DIYers looking to upgrade their spaces for less. From easily interchangeable hardware to temporary floor tiles to peel-and-stick wallpaper, there are endless options to explore. And if you're shopping in the latter category, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we've rounded up the best peel-and-stick wallpaper on Amazon. From the best budget-friendly find to the best pattern for a bold accent wall, just keep scrolling to shop.

Best Overall

If you're looking to transform the look of any room for under $30, consider this removable wallpaper from Tempaper. This particular option wins our pick for "Best Overall" thanks to its neutral tones and versatile sand swirl pattern.

Best Budget

Limited budget? No problem. This linen wallpaper adds tons of texture and warmth to a room without a hefty price tag covering 20 square feet for under $9.

Best Pattern

Toile wallpaper is as traditional as it is timeless, making it our pick for the "Best Pattern." Use it in a kids' room, a formal dining room, or even on a ceiling.

Best for Accent Walls

Big, bold, and vibrant, this peel-and-stick wallpaper from Marimekko certainly knows how to make a statement. That's why we think it's an ideal pick for accent walls, like a small nook or the back of a bookshelf (or both).

Best Floral

Gorgeous colorful florals stand out atop this peel-and-stick wallpaper's deep green backdrop. The pattern is perfectly soft and statement-making, yet neutral enough to pair with any home decor.

Best Boho

For a pattern that feels equal parts uniform and organic, we recommend Bohoify's brush stroke option that covers 14.5 square feet with every roll. The warm, caramel-toned color will play nicely with bohemian-inspired textures and accents, like rattan and pampas grass.

Best Striped

Striped wallpaper will never go out of style, so opt for this pick from Tempaper for a classic look. Whether you're updating a dining room or a bathroom or creating an accent wall, you'll love the look that this pattern offers.

Best Botanical

The benefits of this botanical wallpaper are twofold. Not only will your room benefit from this serene floral pattern, but this peel-and-stick paper also gives your walls a lime-washed look.

Best Grasscloth

Elevate the look of your walls with a texture beloved by interior designers: grasscloth. This roll offers 24.1 square feet of coverage for an ultra-affordable cost and features a unique two-tone color palette.

Best Rustic

Need to upgrade more than just your walls? Leave the job to this waterproof wood wallpaper that covers 38.75 square feet. Made from vinyl, it's perfect for any surface from countertops to doors to cabinets.