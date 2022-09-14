Kris Jenner's Pasta Primavera Takes Less Than 10 Minutes to Make

The Kardashian-Jenner crew is as close as a family can get. Their amusing, yet heartwarming (although sometimes dramatic) family dynamic is what fans love so much about them. Not to mention, their inspirational style, stunning homes, and stellar organizational skills. The clan does everything together whether that's strutting the red carpet, filming their reality show, jetting off to a tropical island, or even just hanging out in the kitchen.

Kris and Kylie Jenner showed off their cooking skills in a new video by Vogue where the two laughed their way through concocting the Kris Jenner Pasta Primavera special over a couple of martinis. The pasta dish is a vegetarian dream. All you need is your favorite pasta, garlic, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, and carrots. Since the recipe is so simple, you can definitely substitute in any vegetables of your choosing without sacrificing taste.

To start, Kris instructs Kylie to chop up the carrots and zucchini as those take the longest to cook. Kylie even experimented with her older sister Kendall's method of slicing veggies, as an ode to the viral video of Kendall trying to cut a cucumber.

Next, Kylie covers a skillet with olive oil and throws in around six chopped cloves of garlic. Kris adds the carrots first, followed by the zucchini and broccoli before drizzling the veggies with a tad more olive oil. Kylie then sprinkles in a little garlic salt, but you can use any seasonings you please. Since the bell peppers cook quickly, those get added in last.

The pair opts for bowtie pasta that they boil between 10 and 12 minutes. Once the veggies are done cooking, they add the mix into the bowl of pasta. According to Kris herself, all the olive oil from the pan will become the dressing for the dish.

After everything is all mixed together, Kylie garnishes the dish with a little basil and parmesan cheese, but you can leave out the parmesan to keep things vegan.

And there you have it. Kris' Pasta Primavera can be steaming in a bowl on your kitchen table in just a few minutes. We hope you decide to try out this recipe out, but even if you don't, just know that we think you're doing amazing, sweetie.