You Need to See Kim Kardashian's Sexy All-Black Basketball Court

Have you ever wondered what Kim Kardashian's most prized possessions are? Well, thanks to Vogue's latest YouTube video, we have the answers.

In addition to her daughter North's paintings, kids' baby books, and a childhood trunk filled with family memories, one of Kardashian's most beloved possessions is her all-black basketball court. "We're in my backyard. It's literally the most amazing place for the kids to really hang out, and the basketball court especially is where the kids love to be," she says.

Kardashian reveals that she didn't want a typical basketball court, which is why the ground features a neutral-colored spongey material. To match her sexy all-black gym, the entire court is black with basketball hoops that have a black stand and backboard along with a cream-colored hoop and net. It's definitely the chicest basketball court we've ever seen.

In the background, you can see Kardashian's goth gym, which is filled with all-black equipment. It's giving off dungeon vibes.

You can get a better look in the background of this photo posted by Kim's trainer, Melissa Alcantara:

While we're surprised to see that one of Kardashian's most prized possessions is a basketball court, the sexy all-black gym seems like a classic Kim design choice.