7 Aria Diffuser Dupes Under $100

If you're looking to make your space serene, an easy place to start is with an essential oil diffuser, and there are few more popular than Young Living's Aria Ultrasonic. Not only is this diffuser something you'll want to display — with its maple wood base and glass dome — but it also sets a calming mood with LED lights, internal speakers for relaxing music, and 430 square feet of essential oil coverage. What's not serene, however, is the price.

At $342, the Aria Ultrasonic Diffuser isn't exactly a within-reach purchase for many. So, for those looking for something similar but at a price point a little less shocking (because nothing throws off good vibes like seeing your credit card bill), we're rounding up the best Aria Ultrasonic Diffuser dupes. While these seven diffusers may not be ​the​ Aria diffuser, they come pretty darn close, and all come in at under $100.

Ready to create your calming, budget-friendly space? These seven essential oil diffusers rival Young Living's for a fraction of the price.

This is essentially a smaller version of Young Living's popular diffuser, with a nearly identical design and similar features. This product from the Etsy shop Well Within the Wyld — which has over 3,800 sales and 4.9 stars — features a wood grain base and a similar glass dome. And like the Aria Diffuser, it also has LED, mood-setting lights that allow it to double as a nightlight.

This Aria dupe is available on Amazon and features many of the diffuser's much-loved features (including look!). The essential oil diffuser from Kakoda has seven LED light features and is incredibly quiet, so it'll never disturb your focus. Reviewers noted the exceptionality of this dupe, with one writing, "This is by far, the best for the money … excellent product at a reasonable price!"

If you're looking for a dupe that comes ready to use, consider this essential oil diffuser from LEMON + Co. This product includes three essential oils: eucalyptus, lavender, and tea tree. That's one more than the Aria (but who's counting?). Though it's a similar diffuser, Lemon + Co's won't have quite the coverage that the Aria does, but it is still great for offices, bathrooms, and smaller bedrooms.

This diffuser from Target's popular Opalhouse line features a nine-hour runtime and color-changing lights that help create a calming atmosphere. While the Aria diffuser features a wood base, this Target dupe's bottom half is gold, making it perfect for a space that leans a little more glamorous than natural. Bonus: It comes with a one-year warranty.

Something we love about the DAROMA essential oil diffuser is its ultrasonic technology. Rather than using heat, which the brand notes "destroys essential oils", this model uses vibrations that "break any mixture of essential oils and water into millions of microparticles." While that might sound a bit confusing, the reviews are incredibly clear, with over 500 five-star ratings and counting. One reviewer even said, "I have two of the [Young Living] comparable diffusers and this one works just as well."

While this one may not be identical — with its wood base and glass top that helps prevent mold — Lecdura's Essential Oil Diffuser does nearly everything the Aria can. This dupe features seven LED colors and shuts off automatically once the water runs out, allowing you to let it run without having to check back in. It's also customer loved, with over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

If your style leans a little more vintage, consider this diffuser from Levonair, available on Amazon. We love that the brand combines modern technology with a retro-inspired glass top and wooden base. This diffuser features four timer settings, allowing it to run as you fall asleep but power down once you're catching zzz's. And given that this diffuser is designed to be incredibly quiet, falling asleep with it on shouldn't be a problem.