12 Home Brands That the Late Queen and Her Family Have Loved

"A royal warrant of appointment is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies [that] have regularly supplied goods or services to Her Majesty the Queen, His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, or His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, or their households," reads the British royal family's official website.

There are currently over 800 brands that have received this royal stamp of approval, which has been granted by Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. According to the royal family's site, these companies can range from fishmongers to those creating computer software.

However, ​The Guardian​ reports that following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, all these companies could lose their royal warrants unless the queen's successor grants them new ones. Fortunately, this isn't too out of the ordinary for these businesses — every five years, each has to reapply for a royal warrant to prove that it has been supplying products to the royals for no less than five years out of the past seven.

To see which lucky brands have received royal warrants, we went straight to the Royal Warrant Holders Association's directory. After going through all of the companies, we selected the most interesting home businesses for your perusal.

Royal Doulton is known for its ceramic dinnerware, serveware, and glassware. According to the company's Our Story page, it has received two royal warrants following its inception in 1815, and is known for providing both gifts and tableware to Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales.

Since 1875, Cole & Son has been designing its signature wallpapers. Appointed by Queen Elizabeth II herself in 1961, you can find the brand's work in Chatsworth House, Blickling Hall, Audley End, and even Buckingham Palace.

Founded in 1899, Barber Wilsons is the oldest independent, family-owned company that has produced water fittings in the U.K. In addition to famous hotels across the globe, the brand has also worked on refurbishment projects for the royal family.

Created in 1971, Molton Brown has supplied toiletries to Queen Elizabeth II. The brand specifically makes luxurious fragrances you can find in its bath, body, home, and hair collections.

In 1759, pottery brand Wedgwood was founded by 29-year-old Josiah Wedgwood I. According to the company's website, "Wedgwood's enduring appeal among the world's royal families and heads of state began with Queen Charlotte, who ordered a set of cream-colored earthenware. It pleased her so much that Josiah Wedgwood was granted permission to style himself 'potter to Her Majesty' and call his innovative creamware 'Queen's Ware.'" In addition to Queen Charlotte, Wedgwood has also supplied its goods to the Vatican, the White House, and Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1955 and 1985, respectively, Roberts Radio provided radio receivers to both Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales, earning the company two royal warrants.

This brand is one of fourteen companies in the world to hold three royal warrants — from Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Prince of Wales. Created in 1950, Halcyon Days is known for its custom enamel boxes, English fine bone china, and other luxury gifts.

Queen Elizabeth II had her bed linens manufactured by Peter Reed, a company that has been making both table and bedroom linens since 1861.

In 1850, Price's Candles received its first royal warrant after designing its Sherwood candles for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's 1940 wedding — just 10 years after the brand was first established. The company has since provided candles for the wedding of Princess Elizabeth to the Duke of Edinburgh, the state funeral of Winston Churchill, and Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

Known for its fine china, Thomas Goode has received two royal warrants from both Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales. Both used the company as a supplier of china and glass. Specifically, in 1981, Thomas Goode was asked to create a dinner service as a wedding gift for the Prince and Princess of Wales. More recently, the brand designed china for Queen Elizabeth II herself.

During the 1890s, Smythson was asked to create the stationary that would be at each of Queen Victoria's residences. Then, in 1964, the company received its first royal warrant as stationers for Queen Elizabeth II. Two additional royal warrants were awarded during the 1980s when Smythson was deemed "suppliers of stationery and office equipment" for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Mother. 2022 saw the company honored with its fourth royal warrant from the Duke of Edinburgh as a "supplier of leathergoods." Vivien Leigh, Katharine Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Sigmund Freud, and Winston Churchill were also fans of the brand.

In 1996, for the Prince of Wales, Ettinger manufactured leather products and received a royal warrant. Four years prior, the business received the Wimbledon License, which allowed Ettinger to collaborate with the tournament on accessories.