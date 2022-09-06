15 Cozy Home Finds at Uncommon Goods That Will Get You in the Fall Mood

By Pauline Lacsamana September 6, 2022
It's no secret that we love Uncommon Goods at Hunker, and with a quick look at the site, it's easy to see why. With fall right around the corner, the brand has curated a cozy collection filled with everything from classic pumpkin spice latte sets to stunning, handmade soup accessories.

To help you get into the fall mood, we rounded up a few Uncommon Goods faves to add to your cart asap.

The Best Fall Finds at Uncommon Goods

1. Brighten Your Day Dried Flower Bouquet, $45

Handcrafted by Nikki Kuwayama, these dried floral bouquets bring together nature at its finest.

2. Blooming Glass Teapot, $109-$125

With an adorable teapot designed by Sophie Lou Jacobsen and a stunning flower tea set from The Qi, you'll have the perfect combo to keep you cozy all season long.

3. Pumpkin Spice Latte Kit, $30

Would this even be a fall roundup if pumpkin spice wasn't included? This kit includes sugar, pumpkin spice, and white chocolate cocoa cubes, along with edible rose petals, to make your most aesthetic fall drink yet.

4. The Camper's Enamel Teapot, $40

This simple tea kettle from Barebones Living features a vintage design and soft-toned enamel, making it the perfect kitchen accessory for tea, coffee, and more.

5. Four Seasons Dried Flower Candles, $12-$50

Take your pick between all four season-inspired candles — including pumpkin and cardamom, roman lavender, apricot rose, and red currant and cranberry — that will give your home a cottagecore touch.

6. Nesting Moroccan Soup Set, $140

Serving up soup has never looked better than with this hand-painted set crafted in Morocco.

7. Custom Our Song Spinning Record Server, $150

Upgrade your serving tray with this unique and customizable record player design (that also happens to make a great gift).

8. Indoor S'mores Fire Pit, $175

Enjoy the magic of s'mores without leaving your home with this convenient kit.

9. Handmade Comfort Soup Crock, $28

Handmade in Texas by master potter Tony Holman, these crocks are designed for soup and any other comforting fall side dish.

See More Photos

If you're a fan of maple syrup, this fall find is for you. Not only does this set come with three bottles of syrup, but it also comes with an adopted maple tree that you can visit IRL.

11. Nesting Serving Bowls (set of 5), $139

This stunning bowl set is just what you need to prep for your next meal or display your favorite fruits.

12. Uncommon Experiences Spicy Season: Authentic Masala Chai, $60

Thanks to Uncommon Experiences, you can learn how to make authentic chai virtually.

13. Microwave Soup Bowl Cozies (set of 4), $30

Protect your hands from the heat and make your soup a little cuter with these bowl cozies.

14. Pumpkin Patch Tealight Holder, $60

Create a cozy fall glow with this pumpkin patch tealight holder.

15. Tea Bag Pocket Mug, $34

With a built-in pocket for your tea bag, this mug is essential for tea lovers.

