This Amazon Wine Rack Doubles as a Water Bottle Organizer

Messy kitchen cabinets filled with water bottles and tumblers are an all-too-common problem that can bring chaos into your home. Not only does this look hectic aesthetically, but functionally it can lead to frustration when you can't find what you're looking for.

TikTok user Noelle of @jettsetfarmhouse has devised a clever way to solve this problem, using a lucite bottle rack from mDesign on Amazon that's the perfect size for keeping water bottles and tumblers of various sizes neat and tidy.

The $39.99 rack comes in a pack of two, with each able to hold five bottles at a time. The racks are stackable for added convenience, and come in four different colors — clear, cream, white, and light gray.

Staying hydrated by having a colorful and fun tumbler with you at all times is a must year-round, but especially in these hot summer months. Noelle's perfectly organized collection features ten tumblers of eclectic colors and patterns, which are also available on Amazon.

For those who look to wine as a component of their hydration strategy, these racks are also the right size for storing wine bottles as well.

Noelle isn't the only one singing the praises of these racks. They're a ​​#1 Best Seller in the Freestanding Wine Racks & Cabinets category on Amazon, with an average five star rating from nearly 3,000 reviews.

"Absolutely LOVE these! Our water bottle drama has ended, hallelujah! My kids and husband were constantly complaining [that they could] never find what they needed. Now everything is organized, easy to see, and they can all find which bottle they need or want," shares one happy customer in the reviews.

Reviewer KTF adds, "We are an active family and we have way more water, coffee, and tea insulated containers than we should. We were only using the ones in the front of the cabinet because it's all we could ever see. If we wanted to use another one, we'd face an avalanche of steel that was loud and scary. This completely transformed the cabinet!"