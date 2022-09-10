5 Secret Features You Didn't Realize Your Appliances Have

Have you ever seen a hack on social media and wondered if you've been living under a rock? If so, you're not alone, as proven by the popular saying, "I was today years old when I learned [insert hack here]." Obtaining this type of helpful info can be especially jarring when it involves items that you've been using for years. Case in point: Everyday devices, like ovens and microwaves, have secret features, and yet, they're not always common knowledge.

To help you obtain important details and handy hacks that revolve around common appliances you use every day, read on to learn more — and prepare to be amazed.

1. Oven Door Latches

Oven cleaning is an awkward task — and honestly, it's one of our least favorite things to do — but thanks to a brilliant oven door hack, you can easily make the chore more bearable.

As it turns out, the bottom corners of your oven door have latches attached to the hinges. This means you can remove said door, allowing you to clean the inside of the oven in a more comfortable position. Who knew?

2. Space Under Washing Machine Tub

If you have a top-loading washer and are constantly losing socks, you'll appreciate this info. There's actually a space between the tub and walls of your washing machine, where socks can easily fall. If you remove the front panel, you'll be able to retrieve those lost socks once and for all.

3. Bottle Dishwasher Cycle

Did you know that some dishwashers have a separate cycle for bottles? If you see a button that says "Bottle Jets" (or something similar), it means the dishwasher has vertical jets designed for deep-cleaning bottles with slim necks. It's one of those dishwasher hacks that can totally transform your cleaning routine.

4. Microwave Control Panel Lock

Courtesy of Gadget Hacks, we now know that it's possible to lock the control panel on your microwave so that no one can use it. This is a child safety feature that can be especially useful if you live with curious little ones.

The trick is figuring out the lock key code for your microwave. Depending on the make and model, you might need to hold down on a certain button or press a specific sequence of buttons. To determine your microwave's lock key code, check out the user manual.

5. Reversible Dryer Doors

One of the best secret dryer features is that their doors are reversible. In other words, you can actually unscrew the door and install it on the other side. This can be a game changer if the setup of your laundry room doesn't work with your current dryer.

Check out our guide for changing a dryer door from left to right.