Someone Figured Out Where All Our Lost Socks Have Gone

We'd like to take a moment to remember all the lost socks out there ... but they might not be missing for much longer. TikTok user @gilandalv figured out where all those socks that seemly vanished have gone.
In you have a top-loading washer, take a quick peek inside. Notice how the tub of your washer is actually separate from the walls of your washer. In between, there is an abyss where socks could easily get stuck and fall to the bottom. How have we not noticed this before?
To rescue the socks from inside the washer, @gilandalv states that they searched on YouTube for information on how to remove the front panel of their specific washing machine model. Once they got it off, a mountain of socks was revealed.
If you have a Maytag washer, here's how you can take it apart. For GE washers, you can find more information about how to remove the front panel here. If you're looking for a general guide, click here.
It's time to bring those lost socks home.
