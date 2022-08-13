This No-Cook, Chicken Salad-Stuffed Avocado Recipe Takes Just 15 Minutes to Make

We love a good no-cook recipe, especially during the summer months. One such example is chicken salad, which you can easily make with store-bought rotisserie chicken or canned chicken breast. And while the dish is often enjoyed with bread or crackers, have you tried it in ... an avocado?

As it turns out, halved avocados are excellent serving containers for chicken salad. Not only does the ingredient add creaminess and flavor, but it's super delicious, too. The idea takes just 15 minutes to create, making it perfect for last-minute meals. How's that for an awesome avocado hack?

One serving equals two stuffed avocado halves. Depending on the size of your avocados — and how much you fill them — this recipe will yield two to three servings in total. Enjoy!

How to Make Chicken Salad-Stuffed Avocado

Things You'll Need 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1/4 cup red onion, finely diced

1/2 cup celery, finely diced

1/3 cup mayonnaise, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 or 3 ripe avocados, halved

3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Hot sauce, for topping

Tip You can also use drained, canned chicken breast. You'll need about four five-ounce cans.

Step 1 In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, ground black pepper, and parsley. Advertisement Mix well and taste. Add more lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, or ground black pepper as needed. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Tip Feel free to omit the mustard or use your favorite variety, like yellow or spicy brown. Step 2 Add the shredded chicken, red onion, and celery. Stir until completely combined. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Tip For a creamier salad, add more mayonnaise, one tablespoon at a time. Step 3 If you haven't already, cut each avocado in half. Using a spoon, scoop out some of the flesh, and add it to the chicken salad. Advertisement This will create a "well" to hold the salad; the depth and size is up to you. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Tip Don't worry if the avocado "wells" are imperfect. Remember, they're going to be filled with chicken salad. Step 4 Mash the avocado into the chicken salad. Scoop the mixture into each avocado half, and top with your favorite hot sauce and ground black pepper, if desired. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Store leftover chicken salad in the refrigerator in an air-tight container and enjoy it within three days.