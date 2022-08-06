Target Just Launched a Brand New Collection With Tabitha Brown

Back-to-school shopping is upon us, but even if you don't have a little one to prepare for the big day, you can (and should) still treat yourself to a few new items. There is something thrilling about bringing home some new stationary or supplies for your office. It's like having a fresh start, especially if you work from home, which is why Target's new collection is so exciting.

For the second time, Target has partnered with actress, author, and social media superstar, Tabitha Brown, for a new home collection that includes stationery, office essentials, wall décor, furniture, and pet products. Like Brown's own style, the assortment is full of bright colors and bold patterns. Not to mention, most of the smaller items are under $30.

"Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all," said executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, Jill Sando, in a press release.

This is the second out of four installations Brown will be doing with Target in the world of apparel, home, food, kitchenware, and more. The final two collections will be released within the next year.

We linked some of our favorite items below, but you can shop the full collection on the Target website.

