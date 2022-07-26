The 2022 Etsy Design Awards Winners Are Beautiful Beyond Belief

The long-anticipated day has finally arrived. Etsy has revealed the winners of the annual Etsy Design Awards, a salute to talented small businesses' hard work and Etsy sellers' commitment to producing beautiful pieces. The winners are located all around the globe, from Germany and Canada, to the United Kingdom and Israel, as well as all over the United States.

This year's panel of judges stem from The Expert, a roster of design experts, including Jenna Lyons, Brigette Romanek, and Jake Arnold, as well as Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, who worked together to hand-pick this year's winners. The work is absolutely gorgeous to say the least, and the recognition is beyond deserved.

Check out the standout sellers below and shop the winning items on the Etsy website.

Tim Stevenson, a United Kingdom-based designer and owner of We Are Lunarium, has taken home the grand prize this year for their unique, Scandinavian-style wall hanging. They use a variety of materials including birch plywood, metal, ceramics, and wooden beads.

Also based in the United Kingdom, Jonathan Hitchcock of Surrey Woodsmiths has been chosen as the People's Pick winner for their sculptural, hand-carved mirror, only using a single piece of birch. They aim to combine art with function, while using nature as their inspiration.

Artist Edina "Dina" Dodson, this year's art winner, uses painting to reflect their emotions, particularly after their mother's passing in 2014. Painting has become their therapy, and their Blue Roads painting aims to mirror their personal experiences over the past year.

Owner of Ohio-based furniture company Bertu Home, Gretta Jones is influenced by their love of travel. This daybed in particular, constructed from solid wood, reminds Jones of a personal getaway.

United Kingdom-based designer, Pedro Mealha, launched their Etsy shop nearly 11 years ago in an effort to make ends meet. Their wavy mirror is crafted from five layers of plywood with a pink finish, and serves as a piece of art on its own.

Israeli designer duo, Dima and Nadya Gurevich, are the founders of SIND Studio, a porcelain and ceramic design studio based in Tel Aviv. The couple practices conceptual design with a playful spin, like this bowl that adds some eye-catching patterns to a kitchen counter.

Munich-based designer, Stefan Zimmerle, collects vintage and midcentury modern home furnishings. This lamp is comprised of three concentric metal rings on a metal framework that create a stunning light display once turned on.

Colette Bream, a Maryland-based knitter, creates handmade stuffed animals and toys, encouraging shoppers to have a more playful mindset on the day-to-day. The knitted charcuterie is made using Bream's custom fabrics.

Sue Choi and Peter Gang began their journey making furniture for their cats, Snow and Star, after only finding unaffordable and low-quality furnishings in the pet market. This cat house is functional, but also beautiful, and intended to complement any home style.