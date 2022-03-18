How to Use Plants to Define and Design Your Outdoor Space

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Plants are the ultimate triple threat: they've got air-purifying qualities, mood-boosting powers, and the gorgeous leafy looks to ground just about any space. And when it comes to your outdoor spot, they can help define the space ​itself​.

Whether you're setting the scene on a porch or patio, plants can create an organic, natural perimeter, balance out furniture, and add visual interest with different heights and depth. Just take the example below: One tall plant beside the door sets the tone, while smaller greens dotting down the steps add a makeshift wall of texture. Don't have steps? Utilize plant stands, a work table, deck railings, or a porch roof for hanging plants to display more leafy goodness.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Image Credit: Walmart

Consider a raised garden bed to set the stage for leafy plantings and colorful blooms, plus serve as a storage spot for all your gardening supplies. The beautiful wood construction of this one makes it feel like a statement piece of outdoor furniture all on its own.

Image Credit: Walmart

Next, it's time to pull up your sleeves. Start with the essentials, like these gloves, to get your herb garden or spring buds to fully blossom.

Image Credit: Walmart

What is a garden without any tools? Pruning, shearing, and other maintenance is made easy with this three-piece set — and the cheerful shibori pattern makes routine trimmings downright delightful.

Image Credit: Walmart

Make watering oh-so-easy with a durable garden hose. This vinyl-based medium-duty hose is damage resistant and makes hydrating plants a snap.

Image Credit: Walmart

Whether you're a newbie or master gardener, three-inch pots are perfect for cultivating seeds and cuttings. Bring any indoor plants outdoors quickly (and easily) with these 100 percent biodegradable pots.

​6. Better Homes & Gardens Terracotta Planter, Set of 2, $32.98​

Image Credit: Walmart

Add a variety of pots and planters like this terracotta stunner for texture and interest, making your space feel thoughtfully layered with flora and fauna.

Image Credit: Walmart

The ideal backdrop to your plant-filled spot? Vibrant, thick, and healthy grass — which you can get with this solution that seeds, improves, and fertilizes lawns.

Image Credit: Walmart

Take a cue from plant life and apply it to your design color palette. A dark teal pouf — with a chic French knot — is the perfect spot to kick up your feet.

Image Credit: Walmart

Lastly, unfurl a rug right at your indoor-outdoor threshold to further define each space. In a bright, statement-making hue, it's the perfect contrast to your lush landscape.

