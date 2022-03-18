How to Use Plants to Define and Design Your Outdoor Space

Plants are the ultimate triple threat: they've got air-purifying qualities, mood-boosting powers, and the gorgeous leafy looks to ground just about any space. And when it comes to your outdoor spot, they can help define the space itself.
Whether you're setting the scene on a porch or patio, plants can create an organic, natural perimeter, balance out furniture, and add visual interest with different heights and depth. Just take the example below: One tall plant beside the door sets the tone, while smaller greens dotting down the steps add a makeshift wall of texture. Don't have steps? Utilize plant stands, a work table, deck railings, or a porch roof for hanging plants to display more leafy goodness.
1. Better Homes & Gardens Raised Garden Bed, $164
Consider a raised garden bed to set the stage for leafy plantings and colorful blooms, plus serve as a storage spot for all your gardening supplies. The beautiful wood construction of this one makes it feel like a statement piece of outdoor furniture all on its own.
2. Hyper Tough Leather Palm Glove, $1.97
Next, it's time to pull up your sleeves. Start with the essentials, like these gloves, to get your herb garden or spring buds to fully blossom.
3. Expert Gardener Garden Tool Set, $18.84
What is a garden without any tools? Pruning, shearing, and other maintenance is made easy with this three-piece set — and the cheerful shibori pattern makes routine trimmings downright delightful.
4. Expert Gardener Garden Hose, $20
Make watering oh-so-easy with a durable garden hose. This vinyl-based medium-duty hose is damage resistant and makes hydrating plants a snap.
5. Jiffy Jiffy-Pots, $9.53
Whether you're a newbie or master gardener, three-inch pots are perfect for cultivating seeds and cuttings. Bring any indoor plants outdoors quickly (and easily) with these 100 percent biodegradable pots.
6. Better Homes & Gardens Terracotta Planter, Set of 2, $32.98
Add a variety of pots and planters like this terracotta stunner for texture and interest, making your space feel thoughtfully layered with flora and fauna.
7. Scotts Turf Builder Thick'R Lawn Sun and Shade, $31.06
The ideal backdrop to your plant-filled spot? Vibrant, thick, and healthy grass — which you can get with this solution that seeds, improves, and fertilizes lawns.
8. Better Homes & Gardens French Pouf, $49
Take a cue from plant life and apply it to your design color palette. A dark teal pouf — with a chic French knot — is the perfect spot to kick up your feet.
9. Mainstays Multicolor Outdoor Area Rug, $89
Lastly, unfurl a rug right at your indoor-outdoor threshold to further define each space. In a bright, statement-making hue, it's the perfect contrast to your lush landscape.
