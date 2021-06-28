We Turned This Disorganized Outdoor Space Into a Multifunctional Lounge-Slash-Storage Area

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

With all the sunshine to soak up, games to play, and get-togethers to host, your backyard (as the natural setting for all of the above) can take a quick turn for the chaotic.

To show you how easy it can be to take your space from haphazard to hangout-ready with just a few simple touches, we turned this cluttered outdoor patio into a super functional hosting spot in the span of a day.

Before the transformation, the space was cluttered and not exactly the most inviting for kicking back with guests. Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

The hero of the project? An editor-approved Walmart haul that covered everything from the tools required to complete the transformation to the accent decor to pull it all together. Keep reading for all the inspo you'll need to get your outdoor space ready for ​all​ the plans you throw its way this warm-weather season.

The Hangout Spot

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

If your space is lacking a cozy lounge area, it's time to outfit your patio with a durable-yet-trendy sofa, a coffee table for a solid refreshment spread (bonus: these come as a set!), as well as a side bench for additional seating for guests and plant babies.

The Workshop

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

On the days you want to kick it into productivity mode and work on your latest DIY project, stock up on these essential tools and equipment to make your job easier. Plus, this sleek storage shed gives you a place to stash everything when you're expecting company, without throwing off your outdoor aesthetic.

The Accent Pieces

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Your workshop and lounge area are both complete — now it's time to focus on the details. From statement planters to a few cozy throw pillows to a trendy decorative lantern for when the sun goes down, grab these finishing touches for the ultimate multifunctional (and always comfortable) outdoor space for summer.