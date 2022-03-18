This Wallpaper DIY Will Refresh Your WFH Space in a Snap

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Let's face it: When the weather is warming up outside, the last thing you want to do is sit inside and work at a desk all day (especially after spending the whole winter cooped up).

But your home office doesn't have to feel dull and stagnant if you bring those bright, sunny springtime vibes inside. To show you how to do it, we pulled together the inspiration you need to give your work-from-home area an affordable, cheerful revamp using peel-and-stick wallpaper as the star of the show — all thanks to DIY and decor essentials from Walmart.

All you have to do is a little paint prep, roll your color(s) of choice out on the wall, apply the wallpaper for a pop of pattern, and ​voila​: You have a totally refreshed workspace, just in time for spring.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Image Credit: Walmart/Hunker Creative

Step one: Settling on a wallpaper pattern to set the tone for the space. The warm hues in this one give off sunshine vibes, while the blue tones make it easy to incorporate softer colors in your decor.

Image Credit: Walmart / Hunker Creative

Once you've got your inspiration on lock, start gathering your supplies — like this eight-piece paint kit that provides everything you need to dip, brush, roll, and detail your way to a totally refreshed room.

Image Credit: Hunker Creative

Painter's tape will come in handy for painting precise edges (and the clean-release adhesive will ensure no sticky stuff gets stuck on the walls).

Image Credit: Walmart / Hunker Creative

Choose paint in a complementary hue to your wallpaper to really make the colors in the pattern pop. And save yourself some time by opting for a two-in-one, paint-and-primer combo.

Image Credit: Walmart / Hunker Creative

How could work ever bum you out when you're looking at this cheery lemon color all day?

Image Credit: Walmart / Hunker Creative

No WFH setup is complete without a desk, and the modern framing on this one gives you plenty of work space without weighing down the design of the room.

Image Credit: Walmart / Hunker Creative

Sometimes staying on task at work requires a change of scenery (even within the same room). Spend your mornings answering emails while curled up in this comfy egg chair, before heading back to your desk to get into focus mode.

Image Credit: Walmart / Hunker Creative

You want your office space to inspire your best thinking. Surrounding yourself with beautiful abstract art like this piece can be just the thing when you need a creative spark.

Image Credit: Walmart / Hunker Creative

Another way to use decor to keep your motivation rolling? Spell out encouraging messages for yourself on this stylish letter board.

Image Credit: Walmart / Hunker Creative

Complete your home office transformation by filling the room with plants, and you'll get to experience the springtime bloom while still crossing off your to-do list.

Also pictured: