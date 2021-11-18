Spruce Up Your Walls With These 8 Gorgeous Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Patterns

Giving your space a seasonal or simply "it's time" wall refresh doesn't have to mean putting on your least-favorite sweatshirt and spending days tackling a new paint job — if you go the wallpaper route instead.

Don't you need a professional to install that, you ask? Nope, not with the new innovations in peel-and-stick wallpaper that make it easy for anyone to give their space a new look. No ratty old sweatshirt required.

With a wide selection of on-trend, classic, and downright cool styles, The Happy Planner — you know, where you usually shop your favorite planners and stickers — just rolled out Happy Home, a brand-new collection of home-decor, wallpaper, and decals that are so simple to apply and remove (without the sticky residue) you'll be tempted to give your space a weekly refresh.

Keep scrolling to find the wallpaper design that speaks to you, as well as home-decor inspo to help transform your space one wall at a time.

Image Credit: The Happy Planner

Want to bring an air of sophistication to your space? This subtle and abstract wallpaper with green and white leaf prints gives your home simultaneous cozy and bold vibes.

Image Credit: The Happy Planner

Whether you want to bring in more color to your kids' room or liven up your living space, this floral wallpaper is muted enough to jive with the rest of your home decor, while still capturing your eye anytime you walk into the room. (It's a win-win for everyone.)

Image Credit: The Happy Planner

If you have an empty nook or two around your space, add some personal style touches with these non-toxic wall decals. Choose from different quotes and floral line art for a new-and-totally-improved office or chill-out spot.

Image Credit: The Happy Planner

Want to achieve that effortless, minimalist look? This boho-inspired wallpaper with a ticking stripe design invokes a peaceful atmosphere while elevating warm, minimal decor.

Image Credit: The Happy Planner

Okay so you want to add some color to your space, but still keep it neutral? With gradient shades of blue and half moon shapes, this breezy wallpaper is the perfect background to build the rest of your room around. FYI: It also comes in black if you want to stick to neutrals.

Polka dots never go out of style—it's just a fact. And this modern black-and-white square design is the easiest way to give your entryway (or living room or bedroom!) an instantly classic upgrade.

Have a home studio with too many white walls? Or a nursery that still needs some finishing touches? Add in pops of color (without going overboard) with these bright, farmhouse-style floral wall decals.

Image Credit: The Happy Planner

Similar to polka dots, another timeless design — that looks ​way​ more expensive than it actually is — is this classic black-and-white windowpane. Now, all you have to do is figure out which room you want to start wallpapering first.