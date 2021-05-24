When you think summery decor, what comes to mind? Maybe you're envisioning a poolside patio set or a beach house with lemon yellow walls.

If you ​aren't​ picturing your current home (but you want to be), this cheerful bedroom setup is proof that you can invite all the happiest parts of summer into your space year-round with just a few strategic decor upgrades.

Start with bright white walls that add light to the room and serve as a no-fuss backdrop for bringing in bold pieces. As for the furniture and decor, a mix of midcentury-inspired pieces in vivid colors with a few floral accents help the room make a statement, without feeling overdone.

The best part? Everything from the cheeky blue bed to the sunshine yellow lamps can be found at Walmart. We dare you to try ​not​ to smile when you walk into this cheerful space for the first time (and when you see how affordable your summer bedroom makeover could be).

The bed

There's no question that the blue-hued bed is what really makes this room pop. But the crisp white bedding and colorful pillows are working just as hard to give the whole space a super inviting (and smile-inducing) feel.

The decor

Such a snappy bed calls for the supporting pieces to be less bold, right? Wrong. Small pops of color keep your eyes moving throughout the room, and create such great vibes you'll never want to leave — unless it's to go outside to check out that poolside patio, of course.