These Organized Medicine Cabinets Are Surprisingly Satisfying

Behold the medicine cabinet, that small but mighty cupboard that usually lives above the sink in any bathroom. While this iconic storage unit has changed over the years, by becoming either much bigger or even ceasing to exist in some home design, it is always a welcome sight to see one that is ultra organized.

Here are some organized medicine cabinets we spotted that are very satisfying indeed.

1. Maybe it's the contents of this medicine cabinet, or maybe it's how well everything is laid out. Either way it's sure to take the breath away of every lotion and potion lover. The Home Edit brings it on by adding clear drawer inserts inside that are the perfect size for skincare products.

2. Who said a medicine cabinet can't be fun? Crowned by AFJ turned this boring storage space into an extra colorful one. With a wallpaper hack inside and clever magnets that help attach all the tools you need to feel pretty, it would be hard not to smile from ear to ear every time you open up this cabinet door. What a clever way to store your toothbrush, bobby pins, and hair bands.

3. We are seeing a lot of old school medicine cabinets being reimagined as a charming nook, like shown in Trinidad Escalante's bathroom. It really is the perfect spot to place some perfume, a candle, or even those face serums you are obsessed with. No judgement from us.

4. Another medicine cabinet lined with wallpaper, could this be a trend we love? It is a great way to give this small space an instant makeover. Anna English also has the clever idea to add hooks inside where she can hang her favorite jewelry. Between this, the makeup must haves, and those toiletries, we're giving it five stars.

5. Okay, while keeping everything on point inside your medicine cabinet is a must, sometimes opening and closing it while, say, you're putting on makeup can be a drag. This smart solution seen on this professional organizer's IG feels extra. Just pull from each side of the cabinet for whatever you need while still seeing your reflection.

6. Sorting out your medicine from your vitamins and keeping everything clearly labeled is always an excellent idea. We're taking a cue from this extra organized medicine cabinet by Living Simply Sorted and taking the stress out of finding eyedrops, cough syrup, or magnesium when in a hurry. The plastic bins are very helpful, especially when organizing small items. (We love the cute printable labels.) Expired medicines need not apply: this space is way too up-to-date for that.

7. We just really like these side-by-side medicine cabinets in this photo by Nicki Sebastian because you can keep easy to grab items on those handy open shelves below, and store what you and your partner want hidden away behind each of those mirror doors, like pain relief, meds, bandaids, and other first aid supplies. (Also, on a different note, can we just say how cute those bathroom sinks are?)

8. Well, this is an organization project we just love! While making everything fit inside a medicine cabinet can be a challenge, making sure how you arrange things in a functional way is key too. Take these streamlined shelves by New Yorker At Home, where products used on the daily such as creams, toothpaste, and deodorant are placed on lower levels, while other stuff can be placed above as needed.

9. We thought this well-done medicine cabinet by One Crazy House was not only extra organized, but awfully clever. Keeping a chalkboard inside the door means you can leave sweet and supportive messages for everyone you share your space with while brushing your teeth. (Or, to leave notes on items you need to replenish like shampoo, conditioner, or toothpaste.) The storage containers is an ideal way to declutter, especially in small bathroom where cabinet space limited.

