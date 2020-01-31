10 Chic and Savvy Bathroom Medicine Cabinet Ideas We Love

Your bathroom medicine cabinet is brimming with design potential — it just takes a little imagination. To help, we searched the web high and low and rounded up some of the chicest bathroom medicine cabinet ideas we could find. From pivoting styles to double mirrors and more, scroll down for 10 medicine cabinets that will transform your bathroom into the savvy space it deserves to be.
Our Top 10 Bathroom Medicine Cabinet Ideas
1. Find a simple, barely there frame.
Searching for a medicine cabinet that's every bit as versatile as it is sleek? An infinity medicine cabinet with a beveled mirror is a sophisticated way to elevate a bathroom vanity scene.
Get the look: CB2 Infinity Black Medicine Cabinet, $349
2. Look for a medicine cabinet with a curvy mirror.
Never underestimate the impact of a shapely mirror in a room. A frameless medicine cabinet with an arched mirror complements any size or style of bathroom.
Get the look: Kohler Archer Frameless Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, $318.70
3. Consider something colorful.
If you thought there was no such thing as a colorful medicine cabinet, think again. A medicine cabinet with a bold-hue frame brings a pop of color and personality into an all-white bathroom.
Get the look: Fine Fixtures Venezian Medicine Cabinet, starting at $296.73
4. Search for some coastal cottage charm.
Crown molding, metal hardware, and a distressed white finish turn this simple medicine cabinet into a perfect focal point for your bathroom. A pair of shaded sconces complete the look and provide plenty of ambient bathroom lighting.
Get the look: Crosley Furniture Seaside Mirrored Wall Cabinet, $124.13
5. Go midcentury modern.
A clean-lined medicine cabinet with a poplar wood frame instantly creates a midcentury modern vibe in a bathroom.
Get the look: West Elm Midcentury Medicine Cabinet With Shelves, $350
6. Look for a long and lean mirror.
No room for a full-length mirror in your bathroom? No worries. A slender medicine cabinet with a long vertical mirror supplies more mirror coverage and a storage opportunity.
Get the look: Kohler Maxstow Surface Mount Frameless Medicine Cabinet, $398.70
7. Try a corner medicine cabinet.
If you're stuck working with a bathroom sink in an awkward corner, then we have the medicine cabinet for you. A compact medicine cabinet designed specifically for a tight corner offers a small-space savvy storage solution.
8. Go for a glamorous frame.
Prefer your medicine cabinets with a little more pizazz? An eye-catching medicine cabinet with a recessed frame makes a glamorous statement in any kind of bathroom.
Get the look: Kohler Derring Framed Medicine Cabinet, $341
9. LED lighting never fails.
An energy-efficient medicine cabinet with built-in LED lights provides an eco-friendly alternative to traditional bathroom vanity lights.
Get the look: Electric Mirror Silhouette Surface Mount Framed Medicine Cabinet With LED Lighting, $2,700
10. Double up.
Why invest in a medicine cabinet with a single mirror when you can have one with two? A surface mount framed medicine cabinet with double mirrors and open storage space provides twice the functionality.
Get the look: AllModern Lee Surface Mount Framed Medicine Cabinet, $680