These 6 Trends Are Still Going Strong in 2022

2021 was an excellent year for interior design with all the latest trends blowing up on TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube. But what got left behind last year? We asked the experts.

If your living space is due for a makeover, take a look at these trends that are still going strong.

1. Millennial Pink

Millennial pink remains a strong design trend as we see it reign throughout new homes. Enass Mahmoud, a London-based interior designer behind Studio Enass, tells us that millennial pink "gives a sense of luxury that we've seen in restaurants and hotels." So while it's been a buzzy color, Mahmoud insists it has lasting influence. "I don't believe it goes out of style," Mahmoud says.

She further mentions that the hue is "more powerful and can be combined with greens [and] oranges — and [the color] can be used as accents in the home."

2. Brass Hardware/Fixtures

Wondering what to do with your outdated hardware? Brass is here to stay.

"I thought this metal trend would come and go as when it came back it was associated with the old shiny yellow gold hardware from your grandmother's antique furniture," Christine Vroom tells Hunker. "But this new modern take on "gold" is staying around."

Likewise, Mahmoud tells Hunker that antique brass comes in different finishes and can "update one's space and provide a luxurious feeling."

3. Wide Plank White Oak Floors

Brian Brown of Brian Brown Studio tells Hunker that white oak plank floors are "beautiful, but [have] been done again and again and again." Despite this, Brown acknowledges that it has staying power. "It's been around for years now, but people can't seem to get enough of it," Brown says.

4. The Open Floor Layout

If done well, an open floor layout can create a flowing environment while still separating rooms, says Mahmoud. The interior designer adds that "the open floor layout varies and is more popular in the U.K., considering our flats tend to be smaller." She also gives the example of her Southmere Project and Victoria Project, emphasizing that this design trend can make a space feel bigger and is great for families. Of course, the pandemic changed how some design lovers perceived the floor plan, but it's not entirely irrelevant yet.

5. Terrazzo

Mahmoud notes that terrazzo adds a beautiful element to one's space. "With the different forms of chipping and range of tiles, it is a statement piece that can be used in the home."

She further notes that with today's technology, we're seeing different forms, shapes, and colors. It can be used for your hallway or even for countertops.

6. Checkered Decor

We've seen checkered patterns everywhere from fashion to the design space. This retro design adds a fun and quirky element to one's home. Be it in fabric, an armchair, ceramics, tiles — checkered decor can be used as a statement piece, according to Mahmoud. Furthermore, it doesn't have to be the typical black and white pattern but can be greens and blues.

Checkered designs continue to have a moment — even Pinterest predicted this! According to the site, checkered patterns have been trending by 160% and it's no surprise to us here at Hunker.