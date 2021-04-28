7 Interior Designers Reveal Their Least Favorite 2021 Design Trends

When it comes to design trends, it's easy to focus on the styles interior designers are currently loving. But what about the trends they ​don't​ like? Every trend, after all, won't be everyone's cup of tea, so it can be interesting to learn what styles the pros could do without.

We tapped interior designers for their least favorite design trends of 2021 — here's what they had to say.

1. Postmodern Furniture

"Postmodern furniture is forecasted as a 2021 design trend and [it's] one that I wouldn't mind if we left behind," interior designer Katie Wolfe Argon of Wolfe Design House tells Hunker. "It's cheeky and playful, but gets dated very quickly and becomes the focal point of the room. It's [also] tough to create a good story around a single, funky piece."

2. Ruffle Detailing

Interior designer Cassandra Schinkel of Schinkel House of Design tells Hunker, "My least favorite 2021 design trend is ruffle detailing. Something about it feels very juvenile, but [also] reminds me of something I would find at my grandma's house." Schinkel recommends avoiding furniture, textiles, or accessories with ruffle details if you want your home to feel refined.

3. Black Kitchens

Kathy Chrisicos, interior designer and founder of Chrisicos Interiors, isn't a fan of black kitchens — a trend that began in 2015 and continues to thrive in 2021. "A black kitchen will pick up grease and dirt more easily, and you'll spend more time cleaning," Chrisicos points out, adding that ou'll also need an enhanced lighting system to make it functional throughout the entire day.

4. Bold Checks and Stripes

The '70s is making a huge comeback this year, complete with its bold checkered and striped patterns, says interior designer Jillian R. Wiedenmayer of Studio DenDen. And while these designs ​do​ make a statement, Wiedenmayer thinks they're unflattering and dominating. "This makes rooms feel busy and small at a time when we're looking to reduce clutter and [make our homes] an oasis," she notes.

5. '80s Patterns

Similarly, interior designer Kelly Martin isn't feeling the return of the '80s in home design. (Think: Giant block graphics and neon colors.) "It's definitely a trend that I see popping up, and some designers are doing it tastefully, but the over-the-top version of this feels a little bit like overkill to me," she says.

6. Open Concept Spaces

Although an open concept design can make a home feel airy and spacious, the trend gets a thumbs down from interior designer Liz Caan. "I think in the past year everyone realized overly open concept homes are not always the way to go," she tells Hunker. Such configurations lack personal space, she says, making it difficult for multiple tasks to take place in the same area. "While togetherness is still more important than ever, eating, working, lounging, [and] studying all in one room is not always practical," Caan adds.

7. Non Neutral-Terrazzo