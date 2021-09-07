The 20 Most Popular Home Interior Trends on TikTok

If you've been on TikTok for even 10 minutes, you've likely noticed that the platform is all about design and lifestyle trends. From organizing ideas and kitchen makeovers to clever decor tricks and IKEA hacks, TikTok truly has everything a decor enthusiast could ask for. With this in mind, insurance company Confused.com compiled the most popular interior trends that can be found on the app.

The top DIY home trend on TikTok is the flower wall, with #diyflowerwall having 33.7 million views. Next up is pallet furniture with 30.7 million views, DIY vases with 14 million views, painted arches with 13.6 million views, and homemade rugs with 12.1 million views.

After the top five trends listed above, these are next up in the list:

Accent wall (10.1 million)

Macrame wall hanging (9.1 million)

DIY vanity bulb mirror (8.5 million)

Homemade bench (8.3 million)

Mirror wall (4.9 million)

Macrame plant hanger (4.9 million)

Backsplash (4.9 million)

Moss terrarium (4.7 million)

Plant hangers (4 million)

Wall panelling (3.9 million)

Foam mirror (3.5 million)

IKEA mirror hack (3.1 million)

Cloud mirror (2.2 million)

Book nook (1.8 million)

Shiplap wall (1.6 million)

In terms of the most-watched TikTok decor styles, Confused.com found that Bauhaus has a whooping 53.9 million views. After that, "soft girl aesthetic" — which is all about floral, pink, and romantic vibes — has 49.2 million and vintage decor has 26.7 million. In fourth place is rustic decor, which racked up 21.9 million views, and in fifth place, we have Scandinavian design with 15.5 million views.

Aside from compiling the most popular home interior trends on TikTok, Confused.com also collaborated with carpenter and joiner Peter Hodgins to figure out the DIY TikTok hacks that aren't professionally recommended. At the top of his list is painting decking with a floor brush, since it could lead to a botched finish you'll end up needing to repair. The same goes for working with floor stencils and using a sock to paint hard-to-reach areas.

To find out which other TikTok trends are not recommended by a professional, you can see the rest of Hodgins' comments here.