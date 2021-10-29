2 Budget-Friendly Ways to Create the Trendiest Tree in 2021

Each Christmas, we like to spice up our tree based on the year's trending styles. Don't get us wrong: we love the look of a classic red, green, and gold-covered tree — it's simple, timeless, and goes with just about any decor style. But here at Hunker, we also enjoy exploring more of the moment, design-forward trees. We polled the team for the top two styles they're eyeing and ended up with cottagecore and midcentury modern — two of 2021's biggest hits. Keep reading for exactly how to create these visions in an easy, affordable, unique, and mega-stylish way.