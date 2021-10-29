2 Budget-Friendly Ways to Create the Trendiest Tree in 2021

Each Christmas, we like to spice up our tree based on the year's trending styles. Don't get us wrong: we love the look of a classic red, green, and gold-covered tree — it's simple, timeless, and goes with just about any decor style. But here at Hunker, we also enjoy exploring more of the moment, design-forward trees. We polled the team for the top two styles they're eyeing and ended up with cottagecore and midcentury modern — two of 2021's biggest hits. Keep reading for exactly how to create these visions in an easy, affordable, unique, and mega-stylish way.
How to Create a Cottagecore Tree
Think of cottagecore as everything charming, cozy, woodsy, and reminiscent of a quaint cottage in the English countryside. With pinecones, woodland creatures, macrame ornaments, and more, you can easily master this sweet look that's sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.
Step 1: Include a selection of nature-inspired ornaments.
Step 2: Add cute woodland creatures throughout the scene.
Step 3: Opt for a crochet garland, macrame ornaments, or — even better — both!
Step 4: Sprinkle warm-toned, vintage-inspired filler ornaments all over.
How to Decorate a Midcentury Modern Tree
We just can't seem to get enough of midcentury modern design. It's time to bust out the geometric patterns, sleek shapes, pops of color, wooden details, and all the midcentury accents we know and love. Here's how to make the retro-modern tree of our dreams.
Step 1: Incorporate at least one set of colorful spheres.
Step 2: Nail the look with starburst accents.
Step 3: Include flat acrylic or wooden ornaments for serious flair.
Step 4: Add sporadic pops of retro statement pieces.
Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.