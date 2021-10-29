2 Budget-Friendly Ways to Create the Trendiest Tree in 2021

By Erin Lassner October 29, 2021
Each Christmas, we like to spice up our tree based on the year's trending styles. Don't get us wrong: we love the look of a classic red, green, and gold-covered tree — it's simple, timeless, and goes with just about any decor style. But here at Hunker, we also enjoy exploring more of the moment, design-forward trees. We polled the team for the top two styles they're eyeing and ended up with cottagecore and midcentury modern — two of 2021's biggest hits. Keep reading for exactly how to create these visions in an easy, affordable, unique, and mega-stylish way.

How to Create a Cottagecore Tree

Think of cottagecore as everything charming, cozy, woodsy, and reminiscent of a quaint cottage in the English countryside. With pinecones, woodland creatures, macrame ornaments, and more, you can easily master this sweet look that's sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.

Step 1: Include a selection of nature-inspired ornaments.

1. Boao Store Felt Acorn Ornaments (set of 18), $12.99

2. Apipi Rustic Pine Cones Ornaments (set of 40), $12.99

3. McGee & Co. Natural Wreath Ornaments (set of 4), $14

4. World Market Glass Pinecone Boxed Ornaments (set of 12), $7.99

Step 2: Add cute woodland creatures throughout the scene.

1. World Market Laser Cut Wood Woodland Boxed Ornaments (set of 24), $17.98

2. Wondershop Faux Fur Forest Animal Ornaments (set of 4), $12

3. Crate & Barrel Woodland Buri Christmas Ornaments (set of 12), $59.95

4. Darkhorse Artisans Christmas Woodland Ornaments (set of 8), $35

Step 3: Opt for a crochet garland, macrame ornaments, or — even better — both!

1. Creative Little Garden Macrame Christmas Ornament Wreath, $5

2. Three Sheep Shack Crochet Christmas Tree Garland (35 feet), $24

3. Mkono Mini Macrame Wall Hangings (set of 3), $8.99

Step 4: Sprinkle warm-toned, vintage-inspired filler ornaments all over.

1. IndianShelf Handcrafted Vintage Ornaments (set of 25), $24.99

How to Decorate a Midcentury Modern Tree

We just can't seem to get enough of midcentury modern design. It's time to bust out the geometric patterns, sleek shapes, pops of color, wooden details, and all the midcentury accents we know and love. Here's how to make the retro-modern tree of our dreams.

Step 1: Incorporate at least one set of colorful spheres.

1. CB2 Radiant Metallic Ball Ornaments (set of 6), $19.95

2. West Elm Multi Glass Boxed Ornaments (set of 9), $40

3. CB2 Bold Opaque Ball Ornaments (set of 6), $19.95

Step 2: Nail the look with starburst accents.

1. Shop Ragin Retro Starburst Ornaments (set of 6), $19.99

2. Wondershop Spike Starburst Christmas Tree Ornament, $3

3. Wondershop Flocked Spike Starburst Christmas Tree Ornament, $3

Step 3: Include flat acrylic or wooden ornaments for serious flair.

1. Retro Mod Design Co Acrylic StarFlite Ornaments (set of 4), $20

2. Lottie and Lou Midcentury Modern Wooden Ornaments (set of 4), $40

3. Shop Ragin Retro Retro Atomic Ornaments (set of 6), $24.99

Step 4: Add sporadic pops of retro statement pieces.

1. Wondershop Retro Glass Christmas Ornaments (set of 14), $25

2. Pottery Barn Midcentury Mercury Glass Ornaments (set of 12), $39.50

3. Natty Michelle Paperie Palm Springs Motel Keychain, $6

