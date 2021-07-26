Top 14 DIY Outdoor Furniture Projects: Ideas and Inspiration

A quick online search can reveal how expensive the average outdoor living and home decor setup can be. That's why so many DIYers prefer to take decoration matters into their own hands, and the results tend to turn out flawlessly.

Want to take a page out of their woodworking handbook and revamp your outdoor dining table, fire pit, pergola, and more? We're here to show you 14 DIY outdoor furniture projects that range from easy-to-execute to expert-skills-required. Whether you're handy with a drill and saw, or prefer to stick to Velcro and no-sew tape, we've got some inspiration to get you started.

1. Make pillows for that basic garden bench.

Move your outdoor bench beyond bland status by whipping up a few DIY pillows with this how-to guide from Hunker contributor Caroline Burke. We love how the fringed bolster cushions, potted plants, and rich backdrop pair with the simple wooden bench, adding an air of elegance to the setup here. Fortunately, making your own pillows is a relatively easy and inexpensive outdoor home improvement project that only requires a few materials. Plus, it will cost much less than buying those pricey, store-bought alternatives.

2. Skip the outdoor chair and get hands-on with your hammock design.

This bohemian chill necessity is pretty basic by design, but with the addition of some fringe trim and a bit of handiwork, your macrame hammock can go from carbon copy to one-of-a-kind. We spotted a similar fabric for $7.99/yard, and according to Hunker contributor Angie Diersman, this project can be as simple as using permanent adhesive to connect the fabric or as complicated as attaching the fringe trim between the layers of your existing hammock with a sewing machine.

3. Assemble your own potting bench.

This functional potting bench from Hunker contributor Trisha Sprouse is made from cane webbing, wood, and a few metal hooks to hold garden tools. Want to build it yourself? The difficulty level and costs of this outdoor furniture idea depend on whether you want to start with a refurbished piece and add in personalized details like tool storage, a sink, a shelf, or create your own completely from scratch and include stylish elements like a decorative roof (which is the costlier, more time-consuming option).

4. Build a plant wall.

Being outdoors is all about embracing open space, and this vertical plant wall from Trisha Sprouse does just that. It incorporates an abundance of greenery and provides an alternative for gardening if you're lacking horizontal space. One cool way to recreate this look is to repurpose an old piece of furniture, like a desk or console table, and paint it in the color of your choosing. Then, attach a plant trellis to create a DIY patio furniture piece everyone will envy. To finish the look, buy hanging flower pots, add the plants and greenery, and you're ready for a gorgeous outdoor display that's relatively inexpensive and simple to create.

5. Create a bench for your outdoor patio.

For a quick DIY project, look no further than this simple outdoor wooden bench from Caroline Burke. The design is elegant and simple, consisting of a single piece of plywood with two hairpin legs attached. If you're working with a tight budget, research where you can find free pallet or reclaimed wood in your area. Otherwise, be prepared to foot the bill for plywood plus the metal legs and tools.

6. Personalize your table with tile.

Here's another of our favorite DIY outdoor furniture options: a tile table from Trisha Sprouse. The tiling details are easy enough to be completed in a weekend. And if you don't want to build a base, follow this DIY project's lead by thrifting the wood coffee table and buying the tiles (these cost $32 for a case of 10) of your choice.

7. Fashion an outdoor sofa with a wood frame.

What's a patio without a super comfy sitting option? We totally understand if the words "build a sofa" sound intimidating but even a simple two-by-four couch can easily transform an outdoor space. The Home Depot has the perfect small, wood-frame DIY sofa guide that's totally doable for beginners and far less expensive than purchasing patio furniture from a big retailer.

8. Hang your own porch swing.

9. DIY a bench with storage space.

At first glance, this storage bench looks like a store-bought item, but it's actually the DIY handiwork of Jen Woodhouse. She used a piano hinge for the flip-top bench seating and a series of 45-degree angles to create the fretwork detailing. The bench fits a standard 45-inch cushion, which Jen purchased separately along with the mudcloth lumbar pillows and planters. Her tutorial is very thorough but does require some woodworking know-how.

10. Transform a side table for game nights.

We absolutely love what Carrie at Dream Green DIY accomplished with this stunning table makeover. She started off with a $50 Moroccan-style table from Home Goods and used painters' tape and spray paint to create a checkered board game template on the surface. Although the project is tedious (precisely measuring squares and painting them takes time and patience), having a custom-made game table for outdoor gatherings is a great payoff.

11. Style up your favorite lounge chair.

Breathe new life into an old lounge chair by reupholstering those worn cushions with a more comfortable and durable DIY option. You can choose the fabric of your choice and save money in the process (replacement cushions tend to be pricey). To go the extra mile, add outdoor-friendly filler or foam, then seal everything up with Velcro or no-sew tape. You'll have an easy, low-cost project under your belt in no time.

12. Add some coziness to an outdoor rocking chair.

Sometimes all it takes to upgrade your favorite rocking chair is to give it a quick facelift with some snazzy new material. To duplicate the cozy chair shown here, start by adding padded cushions to the back and seat, upholster them with your furry fabric of choice, and prepare to stay warm during those breezy, outdoor relaxation sessions. For an even simpler DIY rocking chair facelift, go with a stylish faux fur chair cover.

13. Customize your outdoor seating.

Can't find the exact kind of chair you want in stores? Make your own. Depending on the wood choice (cypress fir, cedar, or pressure-treated wood are all suitable options), a simple DIY folding patio chair could cost $20 to $100 (don't forget to double the price if you're making a set). Follow this guide from Family Handyman for detailed steps, and you should be able to complete your furniture in a day.

14. Install a DIY outdoor bar.

We enthusiastically recommend this stylish, wall-mounted murphy bar from Trisha Sprouse as a DIY outdoor furniture project. It may look a bit complicated to pull off on your own, but if you follow our guide, you can finish in a weekend. This piece has a fold-down table surface that conveniently sits flush on the wall when not in use. You'll spend upwards of $350 for tools and supplies, but enjoying a refreshing drink from your own personalized bar certainly makes that a worthwhile cost.