13 Underrated Camping Essentials You Can Find at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has no shortage of eclectic home and lifestyle goods — whether you're looking for gardening tools or boho decor and furniture — but did you know the retailer is secretly stocked with camping gear? That's right, in addition to some editor-approved items, Urban Outfitters has a Gone Camping section perfect for your next outdoor adventure. From wearable sleeping bags to camping cookware, check out a few of our favorite camping essentials at Urban Outfitters, below.

Add this layer under your tent for extra protection against the ground and excess moisture.

Urban Outfitters' fire pit gives stargazing a new meaning with cosmic star- and moon-shaped cutouts lining the edge.

Wrap yourself in a cozy cocoon with this wearable sleeping bag.

Post up in your favorite camping spot with the Poler Tent. It comfortably fits two people and comes in five bright colors.

Pack your camping essentials in this spacious, durable, and waterproof backpack.

If you can't set up a hammock, the Fatboy Lazmac Inflatable Chair is for you. You can inflate it in a flash and it can fit up to two people.

Whip up your favorite camping meals in this blue speckled frying pan.

Lounge around in this hammock, complete with secure straps and clips and an attached pouch for easy packing.

You can't forget outdoor cooking utensils like this spatula, spoon, and ladle set.

Make perfectly toasted marshmallows with this adorable reel roaster.

Made with ingredients like citronella, rosemary, and lemongrass, this outdoor candle can make your campsite a mosquito-free zone for up to 30 hours.

Relax by the campfire with the Poler Adventure Folding Chair, which has a drink holder, pockets for storage, and a convenient carrying case.

Who says you can't set up a nice dinner while camping? This folding table can upgrade your outdoor dining experience on your next trip.