15 Under-$20 H&M Home Finds for a Backyard Picnic

Summer is here and we are very ready to be spending more time outside. Whether it's a special occasion or a random Tuesday afternoon, it's always fun to add a little extra something-something to your setup.

With this in mind, we scoured H&M Home's extensive inventory of outdoor decor. From striped towels to straw totes, we rounded up a few of our favorite affordable finds to help you elevate your picnic game this season.

Advertisement

Starting with the basics, a cotton towel is the perfect picnic base since it's super easy to wash after each use.

If you're journeying beyond your backyard, a tote is a true picnic necessity. We want to take this stylish number everywhere else with us, too.

Add a little extra comfort to your setup with this neutral floor pillow that doubles as a seat cushion for outdoor chairs.

Dining in the dark? Add to the ambiance with this sweet mixed material candle holder.

Advertisement

You can never go wrong with linen napkins. The little twine bow also makes them a perfect gift for your favorite host.

Let's be honest, everything is better with bread. Love the look of lining this basket with one of the linen napkins above.

These plates easily spice up any dining setup. They are happy and colorful without being overly loud.

Add these patterned napkins into the mix to create an effortlessly chic dining experience.

Advertisement

This pail serves as a fun way to bring cutlery outside. It would also be an excellent ice bucket for a party of two.

Here's the ideal cooler bag for a park or beach picnic.

Looking for a little more light? These candleholders are perfect on their own or mixed and matched with the rattan ones above.

This bowl is great for serving up some salad, or really anything you're whipping up for the occasion.

This cup passes the no-spill test. It also happens to be very cute.

Advertisement

Looking to switch things up a bit? Opt for a seagrass surface instead of your traditional cotton picnic blanket.

These paper napkins make for a playful atmosphere and an easy clean-up.