8 Art Deco Coffee Tables That Would Make Jay Gatsby Proud

If you want to add design-forward sophistication to your living room, an art deco coffee table might be just the solution. Now, art deco decor harkens back a century ago, to the Roaring Twenties (think The Great Gatsby), but the style's roots actually began before World War 1. Then, like now, it conveyed luxury and a modern, forward-thinking sensibility, and it still has glamorous, shiny appeal, with jewel tones, gilded finishes, sleek lines, and geometric elements.
Want to give it a try? A coffee table is a perfect way to dip your toe into the style. Just take a look at these eight art deco coffee tables we've been admiring.
The Best Art Deco Coffee Tables
This round coffee table with a marbleized top comes in a satin gold finish. Its elegant frame adds a bit of deco flair to any style room without being too over the top.
This rectangular ebony coffee table features stunning zebra wood brushed with high-gloss lacquer. It's set on stainless steel legs with a gold finish and evokes the hard edges and finishes of art deco style.
Art deco style is known for being glamorous — and these tables are exactly that. This set of nesting coffee tables comes in black and white with a faux marble top. The smaller of the two tables features a solid bottom, which is perfect for placing your favorite art deco memorabilia on full display. Nestle them together to save space, or pull them apart for a more geometric feel.
Art deco but make it 2023: This coffee table's shape and exposed brass legs evoke Deco design, but the glossy pink finish adds a fresh, soft, updated take.
Take a cue from this sleek art deco coffee table design, square tray on one side, and an inlaid white marble top on the other, supported by a brushed-gold steel frame. We think it looks particularly luxe paired with a velvet sofa.
This architectural piece by SEI furniture features an interlocking champagne-colored base with a smoky tempered glass top. This table channels the classic art deco style with its cylindrical and sculptural base and is the perfect fit for smaller spaces.
This sophisticated piece features a glass top with gold-painted brass for an elegant finish. It has two tiers, with a raised and inset table on the bottom made of glass, providing an airy and uncomplicated feel.
These two clean-lined, curvilinear black coffee tables have plenty of art deco appeal. And, they offer endless configurations: Slide one partially beneath the other for a tiered look or arrange them separately.