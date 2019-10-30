One thing we've learned over the past few years? A solid workstation is important for everyone to have at home. The only problem? We don't all have endless spare bedrooms for home offices. Many of us have to make do with the (sometimes-limited) extra space in our bedrooms, which is exactly where our favorite bedroom desk ideas come in.

Ahead, we've rounded up a handful of inspirational spaces that will help you craft the workspace of your dreams. Whether you're confined to a small bedroom or have a separate nook that can double as office space, we're calling out all the genius ideas, smart storage solutions, and colorful decor pieces for the ultimate workspace at home.

9 Bedroom Desk Ideas for an Inspiring WFH Space

1. Include smart storage.

Anyone's workstation can benefit from some thoughtful storage ideas, whether it's for art supplies, pencils, and folders or computer chargers, headache medicine, and well-organized bills. Pairing a work surface with a drawer unit is sheer brilliance.

2. Stick to a color palette.

Most bedrooms have a color palette of some sort, so consider your existing bedroom furniture when you choose a workstation. For instance, in this space dreamed up by Melinda Hawkes, the gray bedroom desk plays nicely with the rust, white, and black hues seen in the rest of the space.

3. Make your desk pull double duty.

A small bedroom doesn't leave much space for several pieces of furniture, especially if the pieces are big and bulky. If that's the case for you, we recommend finding a small desk that can double as a nightstand. During the day, you can pull up a chair and use it as a normal desk, but at night, it can act as a multifunctional side table. Bedroom office, mastered.

4. Convert a closet or niche.

Have a walk-in closet, niche, or small side room to spare? This one's for you. Taking a note from the above example, turn an area that would otherwise be storage space into a cozy home office — and design it to your heart's content. If you're feeling DIY-savvy, a small dose of wallpaper may help to better define the space, or a few coats of paint can provide a similar effect.

5. Use the whole wall.

For a ginormous workstation anyone will adore, consider running it along an entire wall. This is ideal if you have multiple people working from the same space. We love the stylishness and functionality of this spacious workstation designed by Becki Owens, which mimics the look of built-ins.

6. Represent personality.

There are few places that better show off someone's personality than their workspace. With the right decor, you can look up and instantly see things that make you feel happy. There's personality for days at this bedroom desk decked out by Liz of Say Yes, seen through the posters, books, and punchy colors.

7. Keep things simple and clean.

Keep disorganization and overwhelming feelings at bay with a minimal workstation. That way, if things get strewn all over the place, at least you're starting with a clean, simple surface. This bedroom desk styled by Manda of The Merrythought is minimalist perfection.

8. Combine patterns for unique visuals.

Your workstation doesn't need to be stuffy. In fact, we encourage a space that's full of fun and boasts attention-grabbing patterns. This bone-inlay bedroom desk chosen by Jenny Komenda is beautifully patterned and looks unique alongside the polka-dot pegboard.

9. Maximize small spaces.

Even if your bedroom is small, never fear. Desks come in oh-so-many sizes nowadays, and you're guaranteed to find one that'll fit in the teeniest of nooks. In this bed chamber styled by Shannon Eddings and featured on The Effortless Chic, a diminutive, midcentury modern-inspired IKEA surface wedges flawlessly into this alcove. Bonus points for the one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, too.

