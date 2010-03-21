How to Remove GE Dishwasher Spray Arm

It is pretty simple to remove a dishwasher spray arm. Image Credit: Can Cicek/iStock/GettyImages

If you have a GE dishwasher, you likely enjoy the convenience and clean dishes without much fuss. Periodically, though, you may need to do basic maintenance, cleaning and repairs on your machine. The spray arm of your dishwasher is one part that often requires removal for cleaning and occasionally for replacement. Fortunately, it is fairly simple to remove this part and get your dishwasher running optimally in very little time.

Important Safety Considerations

Though you won't directly work with electricity to remove the dishwasher spray arm, you should turn the power off to the appliance at the circuit breaker before you do any repairs. This is a generally accepted safety guideline before doing any work on an appliance but is especially important when working with a dishwasher since water is also involved.

GE Dishwasher Spray Arm Removal

To begin removing the spray arm from your GE dishwasher, you will need to first open the machine and pull out the lower rack. Since this is on wheels and is not connected to the appliance, you can roll it out and set it to the side. This will enable better access to the spray arm.

You'll know the spray arm when you see it, since it is a rotating plastic arm that extends from the center of its axis in two directions. You will need to identify the notch at the base of the spray arm's assembly, where there is a small clip holding the assembly in place.

You can use a flat-head screwdriver to remove the assembly clip. Be careful not to exert too much force, as this piece is usually plastic and can be broken if you pull too hard. If you will be replacing your spray arm, it is less important to maintain the integrity of the clip, since you should get a new clip with the replacement spray arm. Either way, once you've removed the clip, you can set it to the side.

Pulling the Spray Arm Off

Now that the clip has been removed, you should see that the assembly notch is hollow. Place your flat-head screwdriver through the notch and hold both sides of the tool. Then, use it to turn the spray arm in a counterclockwise direction. According to GE, this will enable you to remove it from the dishwasher.

Cleaning the Spray Arm

According to A to Z Appliance, you should remove the spray arm so that you can thoroughly clean it. Sometimes, food, dish detergent or hard water deposits get stuck in the spray arm and limit the cleanliness of your dishes. Water emitted from the spray arm rinses your dishes, so without it flowing properly, food particulate and dish soap may get stuck.

You can soak your spray arm in a sink full of water. Add some white vinegar to help soak away deposits of minerals, soap or food particulate. You can also use a pipe cleaner inserted into the holes in the spray arm to get it cleaned.

To put your spray arm back on, follow the reverse of the removal process. If your GE dishwasher lower spray arm fell off, you can also replace it using this method. Follow instructions in your owner's manual for specifics, but most GE models follow the same process.