How to Clean the Filter Screen on a Kenmore Dishwasher

Dishwashers need regular maintenance like any other kitchen appliance. People often overlook dishwasher upkeep or cleaning because they fail to notice the residue in the bottom of the dishwasher since the dishes are coming out clean. The filter screen is simple to remove and easy to clean, and regular cleanings will support the proper performance of your appliance. Your Kenmore dishwasher will not only continue to clean dishes without leaving particles on their surface but will also have a longer life span.

Tip Note that there are many Kenmore dishwasher models that may be equipped with filter systems that differ from the type discussed below. Your best bet for correct removal, cleaning, and reinstallation of your Kenmore dishwasher filters is to refer to the use and care guide or user manual that came with your dishwasher. If you're unable to locate it, you may be able to find it in an online database using your dishwasher's model number.

How to Remove Kenmore Dishwasher Filters

In a number of Kenmore dishwasher models, there are two filters that should be removed from the bottom for cleaning. These filters are there to catch the food debris that gets washed off the dishes during the washing cycle so it does not clog the drain lines.

Step 1: Wear Gloves for Protection While not a necessary step, you will be dealing with trapped food particles that could host a variety of germs. For peace of mind, it is best to remove the filters while wearing a pair of rubber kitchen gloves. Step 2: Remove the Bottom Dish Rack Open the door and pull out the bottom dish rack. This dish rack is removable and can be lifted out of the dishwasher and set aside for easier access to the dishwasher filters. Advertisement Step 3: Remove the Upper Filter Find the upper circular filter assembly. It should be in the center of the dishwasher under the rotating spray arm. Turn the filter a quarter turn counterclockwise to unlock it. Lift the filter up and out of the compartment. If you notice a small amount of water where the filter was, this is normal and should be left alone. Step 4: Remove the Lower Filter You can now access the lower filter, a flat filter screen that you can lift slightly and pull forward and then up and out of the bottom of the dishwasher. It should come out easily. Advertisement

Cleaning the Filters and Dishwasher

The filters are easy to clean. Simply rinsing them thoroughly in running water is sufficient in most cases. If you're having trouble rinsing off hard-to-clean calcium or food buildup, you can gently brush the filters clean using a soft-bristled cleaning brush. Then rinse the filters well and install them back in the dishwasher.

You can now go the extra mile and take care of your dishwasher's interior as well. Place a small bowl of white vinegar in the top rack of your Kenmore dishwasher and run it through a regular cleaning cycle. Once that cycle is complete, sprinkle a cup of baking soda in the bottom of the dishwasher and run the dishwasher again on a hot cycle. The vinegar will remove any grease or oil buildup, and the baking soda will remove any odors that could be lingering in your Kenmore dishwasher. Do not use vinegar and soda in your dishwasher at the same time.