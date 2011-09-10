How to Troubleshoot a Squealing Dishwasher

A squealing dishwasher is not only annoying — it indicates that something might be malfunctioning within the motor or the pump. In some cases, the squealing will stop after a cycle or two, but squeals that are continuous or that persistently come and go should be addressed. To determine where the noise is originating from, you'll have to inspect the motor, pump and inlet valve.

The pump on a dishwasher supplies pressurized water to the spray arms, says Fix.com, and on most models, it also pumps dirty water into the drain hose. While the pump itself could have a loose seal, which would necessitate replacing it, the problem might be something more accessible and easier to fix. For example, the squealing could be coming from a loose bearing in the spray arm, which you can fix by replacing the spray arm.