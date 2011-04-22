Miele Dishwasher Problems

Upscale consumer appliance maker Miele, whose headquarters is in Gutersloh, Germany, makes a line of fabulous dishwashers. If you experience issues with a Miele dishwasher, the manufacturer suggests you conduct a series of troubleshooting procedures in attempt to reconcile minor problems before you spend money by calling out a service repair technician. Most Miele dishwasher troubleshooting steps are relatively simple, and the user manual is a good starting point to find Miele dishwasher fault codes.

Miele Dishwasher Troubleshooting Tips

Miele dishwashers have a "Start/Stop" light that flashes after you turn it on. If it doesn't flash, verify that the dishwasher is plugged into an outlet and that you have selected a dishwasher program. Completely close the washer door and press "Start/Stop".

If the dishwasher still won't turn on, check the household circuit breaker or fuses. If the fuses are blown out, replace them. Reset the circuit breaker if tripped by turning the circuit breaker switch to the "on" position. If the dishwasher starts, but stops, check the fuses.

If your dishwasher won't start at all, open the housing and examine the door switch (four wires connected via a plastic component). Change out the switch if it's corroded or blown. Before opening the housing and examining wires, disconnect power to the dishwasher as a safety precaution.

Inlet/Drain Indicator: Not Filling

The "Intake/Drain" indicator light flashes when your Miele dishwasher has a problem with its water supply. If the dishwasher isn't filling with water, try the following:

Verify that the water is connected to your dishwasher and that the water inlet valve is completely in the "On" position.

If the valve is leaking or defective, replace it.

Clean the water filter and the water inlet hose if clogged.

Straighten the hose if kinked.

Use a water pressure gauge to check the water pressure. If it's below 20 psi, contact your water supplier or wait for the pressure to return to normal.

Inlet and Drain Indicator: Not Draining

If your tub is not draining, some possible solutions are:

Clean the drain pump, filters, air gap and non-return valve.

Examine the drainage hose and straighten it if kinked.

Open the dishwasher housing; examine the pump and pump belt. If the impeller on the pump is broken, replace the whole pump. If the belt is worn or split, you must get a new one. If you smell an electrical burning smell or the motor doesn't move, replace it.

Run the garbage disposal as you run water in your kitchen sink to dislodge any blockage. A garbage disposal that's connected to the dishwasher may cause a blockage from food that gets trapped in the drainage line.

As a safety precaution, disconnect the power to your dishwasher before opening the housing or performing any repairs or replacement.

Other Dishwasher Problems

If your dishwasher isn't working properly, there are a few things you can try.

Remove any old detergent from the dispenser if the dispenser is not closing properly. Only use dry, non-clumping detergent in the dishwasher.

If you hear a rattling noise, stop your Miele dishwasher and reposition some of the dishes. The dishes are hitting against each other, which can cause chipping.

A knocking noise inside the tub means the spray arm is blocked. Remove any items keeping the arm from moving freely. Use a rinse aid to help with drying and to reduce spots on glasses. Let the cycle completely finish before removing dishes.