How to Reset the Blinking Light on a Whirlpool Dishwasher

If you own a Whirlpool dishwasher, you sometimes may see the LED light near the control panel blink repeatedly while the appliance is running. The blinking light typically indicates water heat was not detected during the cycle. You can stop the blinking and attempt to fix the problem by running a diagnostic cycle using the control panel on your dishwasher.

1. Locate the Display

Locate the display on your Whirlpool dishwasher, and confirm the light is still blinking.

2. Press a Few Buttons

Press the "Heated Dry" button, then quickly press the "Normal" button.

3. Press The Buttons Again

Press the "Heated Dry" button again, and press the "Normal" button again to enter the diagnostic mode.

4. Close the Door

Close the dishwasher door if it is open, and the diagnostic cycle will run.

5. Check for the Blinking Light

Check the dishwasher after 30 minutes to make sure the diagnostic cycle is complete, in which case the light should no longer be blinking.

Tip If the light continues to illuminate, you may need to inspect the internal parts of your dishwasher or call a repair specialist to determine the problem.