My Bosch Dishwasher Is Not Staying Latched

German engineers have designed Bosch dishwashers to be water saving, energy efficient, and dependable appliances. Design options include front controls, top controls, custom designs and adjustable door latches on some models. But no matter what design you decide on, door latch problems can develop over time.

If the door on your dishwasher closes easily but the Bosch dishwasher door latch is difficult to close, adjust the latch to allow the door to close properly. If your latch is not adjustable, troubleshoot for other reasons that prevent the dishwasher door from closing correctly.

Bosch Dishwasher Won't Stay Closed

Some problems that can prevent a Bosch dishwasher from opening or closing include:

Broken latch

Improperly positioned dishwasher racks

Damaged door hinges

Worn out springs

A dirty latch

Broken Dishwasher Latch

A somewhat obvious reason that your dishwasher may not be staying latched is because it has a broken Bosch dishwasher door latch, which you can replace with a manufacturer-approved latch. If your Bosch dishwasher latch is stuck closed rather than open, you may also need to replace the latch.

Improperly Positioned Racks

If your Bosch dishwasher door keeps opening, the racks may be the source of the problem. Check to see that the dish racks are properly positioned on the tracks. Also look to make sure nothing is blocking the racks from sliding in and out smoothly — flatware, a lid, or a small dish may have fallen through the rack. If a rack is off its guides or it's too heavily loaded, it may not allow the door to latch properly.

Damaged Door Hinges

Damaged hinges may prevent proper latching. Inspect the hinges on your Bosch dishwasher to determine whether they are working properly. Bumping the dishwasher door or placing a heavily weighted object on the door as you're loading or unloading the dishwasher can bend the hinge, which will send the door out of alignment. Hinges can also wear down over time.

If the hinges are damaged, replace them. You can purchase a hinge replacement online from appliance repair companies that carry authorized Bosch parts or from a Bosch appliance dealer or repair center.

Worn-Out Springs

The two springs on your dishwasher door are important parts that enable the door to close properly, counterbalancing the weight of the door. If either of the Bosch dishwasher door springs is worn out or damaged, the door will feel heavy when you open the appliance. If this is the problem, replace both of the springs.

Clean The Latch

The solution to your Bosch dishwasher latch not staying closed may be as simple as a quick scrub. Sticky residue from food, minerals or other built-up deposits may be preventing the latch from functioning normally. Use warm water, dish soap, and an old toothbrush to clean the latch mechanism. Rinse and dry with a clean rag.

Warning Consumers who own older models of Bosch dishwashers should be aware that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Bosch Home Appliance have announced a voluntary recall for certain models. The affected units were manufactured from May 1999 to July 2005. Consumers are advised that the recall involves a part that presents a fire hazard. Stop using your Bosch dishwasher and contact the Bosch Appliance hotline or your Bosch appliance dealer to schedule a free repair if your dishwasher is among the recalled models.