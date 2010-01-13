15 Dresser Alternatives to Declutter Your Room

While a dresser tends to be the most common choice for bedroom storage, it may not always be the best selection. Whether it's a matter of space or it doesn't match your interior style, it's always good to have some dresser alternatives when putting together a comfortable and functional room.

When it comes to expanding your storage options, there are a few things to consider, especially if you have a small space. If you have a small bedroom, for example, every inch of available space counts. An easy solution is to utilize the area under your bed with bins or upgrade your bedroom furniture to a storage bed with pull-out drawers. On top of using the floor space under your bed, it's important to make the most of your closet. Using closet organizer ideas like clothing storage bins, cubbies, or a unique organization system are great options. Additionally, you can take advantage of the rest of your space with wall mounted shelves, wall hooks, and bookcases with storage bins, to name a few.

However, if you have plenty of space in your home, you have even more storage solutions to work with. You can upgrade a traditional dresser with a chic armoire, chifferobe, or wardrobe to store clothes or use trunks, chests, and vintage suitcases for an eclectic look.

Now that you have a few new furniture and bedroom ideas, here are 15 dresser alternatives to help you declutter your space.

1. Tall bed frames with storage bins

A tall bed frame, like the Zinus Yelena from Amazon, can not only offer a simple, minimalist look, but also provides ample storage space under your bed. Underneath, you can hide luggage or out-of-season clothing, or add drawers or bins with wheels for easy access to clothes and other items.

2. Storage beds

Storage beds are fantastic, space-saving pieces of furniture to tuck away folded clothes, bedding, and more. You can find chic styles with discreet drawers, like this upholstered bed frame from West Elm. It has smooth curves with a modern look and is available in a wide variety of colors and fabrics.

3. Wall hooks

Decorative wall hooks are an easy way to add more personality and style to your home while maximizing your wall space. You can stagger individual hooks or get a hook rack to organize everything from face masks to jackets. And if you're in a rental, try Command wall hooks as an apartment-friendly upgrade.

4. Wall-mounted shelves

Open shelves increase your storage space and give you the opportunity to put your favorite accent pieces on display. This wall-mounted shelf from Pottery Barn features glam brass detailing and spacious shelving that can easily fit small crates or folded t-shirts.

5. Armoires

Store your clothing in style with a chic armoire. We're loving this option from West Elm, which has stunning lines and a 70s-inspired design. Plus, this armoire is on the smaller side, making it perfect for any room.

6. Garment racks

Clothing racks and wall-mounted wardrobes are perfect for hanging clothes in bedrooms with no closets. Or if you do have a closet, you can use them to style your weekly outfits or display your favorite seasonal pieces with chic matching hangers. You can even find options with shelving, so you can organize your folded items, too.

7. Headboards with shelving

Up your bed storage with headboards complete with built-in shelving. Add books, candles, and smaller items to your headboard to make even more room in your space. Pro tip: try using a headboard with shelving with a tall bed frame to really maximize your storage.

8. Upgraded laundry storage

Laundry storage may not be the obvious choice as a dresser alternative, but hear us out. Laundry organizers and storage, like this set from Pottery Barn, utilize wall space so you can store and hang our clothing and still use it as a drying rack.

9. Bookcases

Bookcases are perfect for adding more storage to your bedroom. With standard bookcases, you can neatly fold your clothes (maybe by color, if you want them to look more aesthetically pleasing) or add storage bins. However, there are options that provide both shelving and drawers so you can get the best of both worlds.

10. Chest of drawers

A chest of drawers is typically used in bedrooms to keep your clothing and accessories organized, but that's not the only room they can go in. Use a chest of drawers in your living room, dining room, bathroom, or home office to spruce up any room. This design from Overstock has a midcentury modern wood finish that would bring warmth and charm to your space.

11. Bedside tables and nightstands

Bedside tables and nightstands are your standard pieces of bedroom furniture that can easily help you declutter without taking up too much space. You can use compact side tables with rattan accents for a boho bedroom look, or try multi-drawer nightstands for even more clothes storage. If you want to free up floor space, try a floating nightstand.

12. Custom closet organizers

If you're lucky enough to have a walk-in closet and you have the budget, getting a customized closet organizer can do wonders for decluttering. You can create your own using shelving units like the ClosetMaid Closet System Starter Kit from Wayfair, get the help of professionals with design services from places like The Container Store, or customize one yourself at IKEA.

13. Trunks

These classic storage solutions are stylish space-savers. They can be placed at the foot of your bed or under your bed if you're limited on space in your bedroom. The dorm trunks from Pottery Barn can be customized to your liking with different materials, trims, and colors available.

14. Vintage suitcases

Stacking vintage suitcases isn't only visually appealing, but they're totally functional. You can keep clothes in each one as you rotate your wardrobe throughout the seasons. They can be placed at the foot of your bed or even used as a DIY bedside table. Find vintage suitcases on marketplaces like Etsy, or you can opt for a vintage-inspired design like this carry-on from Steamline Luggage. Who knew a travel accessory could double as a dresser alternative?

15. Cubicles

Cubicles may take you back to elementary school days, but they make a great dresser alternative. You can stack your folded clothes directly in each cube or use a set of matching rattan baskets, like this handwoven option from Wayfair. The great thing about cubicles is, they're often versatile and can be positioned horizontally or vertically, depending on what look you're going for.