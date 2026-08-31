Skip The Metal File: 5 No-Brainer Ways To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades

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If you think about it, there's an awful lot of infrastructure in the average lawn mower that's mostly dedicated to spinning a blade around. The time, money, and energy that goes into it suggests that it must be fantastically important. So it would be a shame to waste those resources, along with all the internal combustion, battery tech, and materials engineering, because of a dull blade. Fortunately, sharpening a mower blade is so easy that you can do it with a rock or another piece of metal. And it really is important. The blade is a mower's interface with your turfgrass, and problems ranging from scalping and grooves in your lawn to running out of gas quickly can mean you need to sharpen your lawn mower blades.

You might be wondering: What's wrong with using a metal file to do the work? And the answer is...nothing at all. That is, if you have the time and skill for it. Using a metal file is a slow, manual process. And while it's not especially difficult, it does take some knowledge and practice to apply the right pressure in the right direction at the right angle to get the right bevel. You should also end up with a balanced blade, and since balancing usually means removing material, that's even more filing to do without any necessary improvement in sharpness. With that said, we made a list of the most accessible, which range from angle grinders to knife sharpeners, hobby tool sharpeners, mower blade sharpeners, and professional blade sharpeners.