How To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades Without Removing Them

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If you have a riding lawn mower instead of a push mower, it may be because you prefer to cut the grass from a seated position, but the more likely reason is that you have a large yard. That means the blades have to cut a lot of grass, so you may need to sharpen them often. Unfortunately, removing them is a hassle. Wouldn't it be great if you had a tool that allowed you to sharpen the blades without taking them off?

There are several tools for sharpening mower blades while they are still attached to the machine. If you have a drill, you can do as YouTube user The Hobby Farm Homestead did and purchase a grinding attachment specifically designed for lawn mower blades, such as the UF Sharp Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener. Its beveled 120-grit grinding stone polishes at just the right angle. All you have to do is run the tool a few times back and forth along the edge of the blade to hone it.

After sharpening the blade of his riding mower and doing a test mow, The Hobby Farm Homestead noted that the blade cut well, but some of the grass was still ragged. He concluded that this tool was good for maintaining the blade, but there is no substitute for taking the blade off the mower and sharpening it with a bench grinder.