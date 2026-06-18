Skip The Metal File: There's A Smarter Way To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades

To start, eye protection and gloves are essential safety gear, but you may also want ear protection. You'll also need the right equipment to remove your lawn mower's blade from the machine, a vise, one nail, and the Dremel A679-02 sharpening attachment kit or your rotary tool's equivalent.

Put on your safety gear and remove the blade from your lawn mower according to its manufacturer's recommendations. Marking the down-facing front edge with a Sharpie or a bit of blue painter's tape will help you reattach it the right way. Next, clamp the blade tightly into a vise and clean off any dirt or debris so you don't have bits of soil or grime flying everywhere. Insert the 932 sharpening attachment into your Dremel, set the speed to 25,000 rpm, then grind the stone against the blade's beveled edge. Adding the plastic guide helps make your angle even more accurate. Don't over-sharpen it as this can make it dull faster and more susceptible to chipping if you hit a stone. The blade really it only needs to be as sharp as a good butter knife. Turn the Dremel off, flip the blade over in the vise, and repeat on the other end.

Once you're done, remove the blade from the vise and put a nail through the hole in the middle so the blade looks like a horizontal plane propeller. This ensures the blade is balanced. If it stays level, you're good to go and can return it to your mower. If one side tilts down, though, it's too heavy and needs one more go with the grinding stone.