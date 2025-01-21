The Safest Way To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades For A Better Cut (If You Can't Get A Pro)
With regular use, lawn mower blades can become dull and less effective. Blunted mower blades may damage your lawn, leading to an uneven appearance and potentially causing the ends of grass blades to turn white or brown. To prevent this, it's a good idea to sharpen lawn mower blades periodically. To get more insight on this process, Hunker spoke exclusively with Stu Hawthorne, the owner of Main Street Mower, a seller and servicer of outdoor brand-name power equipment since 1994. The company also has a thriving YouTube channel that educates homeowners in landscaping products and techniques.
But when it comes to sharpening your lawn mower blades, Hawthorne said, "The best way for an everyday person to sharpen their own blades, is to not sharpen their own blades ... Buy an extra set of blades and take your dull set to your local dealer." He added, "As long as you have a good local dealer that sharpens with a Burr King sharpener while you wait."
Next, Hawthorne acknowledged that not everyone is lucky enough to live in an area with great professional services, however. If you can't hire a pro, you'll need to have a few extra tools at your disposal to safely sharpen blades on your own. "If you are unfortunate enough to not have a good local dealer, the next best options would be sharpening by hand with a 4 ½-inch angle grinder ($79 at a hardware store) and a bench vise." Using these tools, you can sharpen the blades by hand with as little risk or danger as possible.
Important things to know about sharpening lawn mower blades
In addition to having the right tools, Stu Hawthorne also told Hunker in an exclusive interview, "It would also be helpful to have a battery-powered impact gun to remove your blades." This tool can help you easily manage a lawn mower blade removal before getting to work. It's important to note that you typically won't have to sharpen your blades too often, but the frequency required will vary by location and mower usage. He said, "Sharpening interval varies wildly by region and grass types. The sandier the soil, the more frequent the sharpening. From dry sandy lawns in Florida with no irrigation who sharpen monthly, to New Englanders who sharpen once a year whether they need it or not."
Regardless of your location, it's a good idea to check your mower blades for dullness every now and then and to take note if the blades don't seem to be working as well as they should. Hawthorne also noted that you shouldn't take the type of blades you choose in the first place for granted. According to him, better blades provide a better cut, as he stated, "Blades come in all styles with various degrees of lift. The more lift, the better the cut quality and the shorter the life of your blades." Maintaining your mower's blades is among the many lawn mowing tips could make you an expert in no time.