The Vintage Garden Find Collectors Never Skip When Shopping At An Estate Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone interested in vintage items knows that a good estate sale can be a treasure trove of finds often priced to sell. People holding estate sales have usually been motivated by a major life event, whether a death or big move, and may be focused more on liquidating items quickly than getting top dollar. Savvy shoppers who know what they are looking for can scoop up truly valuable items, and iron furniture perfect for your garden is one of those finds you shouldn't pass up.

Iron is one of the best materials for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weight — you won't need to worry about bringing this heavy furniture inside during a windstorm. Iron patio sets often cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but you might be able to find a bargain at an estate sale. Two kinds of iron furniture, cast iron and wrought iron, have been around for centuries and hold their value on auction and online vintage resale sites. Cast iron comes in many intricate designs, created using molds that the iron is poured into. Wrought iron has been around for thousands of years and is appreciated for its craftsmanship. Each wrought iron piece is unique, which can make it even more valuable. For example, some vintage wrought iron benches are valued on auction sites for thousands of dollars.