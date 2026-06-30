Your Lawn Mower Blades Don't Need To Be Sharpened As Often As You Think

It's a given that your lawn mower needs a sharp blade to cut the grass evenly. Some lawn mower retailers recommend doing it at least once a year, and others twice a year or even more often. While sharpening the blade is not difficult, especially if you do it with a handy blade sharpening tool hiding on Amazon, it's an extra chore. If you have set aside limited time for lawn maintenance, you'll be happy to know that these recommendations are not actually requirements. You don't necessarily have to sharpen your blade every year. For a smaller lawn, you may only need to sharpen the blade every two years or so.

This isn't to say you don't need to maintain a sharp blade ... You do. A dull blade won't cut cleanly, and as a result, your mower will work harder, and so will you — especially if you let the grass grow long and thick. Consider the difference between using sharp scissors to cut paper and using dull ones: The sharp ones make a clean cut while the dull ones simply bend the paper. That's the difference between cutting grass with a sharp blade and doing the job with a dull one, except the force of a dull blade doesn't just bend the grass; it shreds and rips it. Although a mower blade needs to be sharp, it doesn't need to be razor sharp, and you wouldn't want that. A blade that's too sharp wears down quickly and needs to be replaced sooner.