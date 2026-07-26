Hate Sharpening Your Lawn Mower Blades? This Common Hardware Store Does It For You

If you are a frequent shopper at these chain hardware stores, check if your favorite location has its own website. Many Ace Hardware stores have their own information online, detailing exactly what that specific shop can do for customers. Though blade sharpening services shouldn't take very long, drop-off options may be offered, allowing you to make a quick, convenient stop. You might not need to sharpen lawn mower blades very often, but this service could be helpful for sprucing up the rest of your gardening tools, too. Ace Hardware stores may sharpen other blades, such as those from chain saws, hedge trimmers, kitchen knives, scissors, sheers, axes, and hatchets.

Within the last year or two, online posts claim that Ace stores will sharpen lawn mower blades for less than $10 per blade. Just like how services will not be the same from store to store, prices may also vary at different locations. Asking the store you plan to visit for prices and specific information will be the best way to get the most accurate service cost for your area.

Taking the blades off your mower yourself and bringing them into the store will be easier than lugging the entire machine. Empty the gas and tighten the cap covering the oil before laying your mower on the side. A wrench will allow you to easily remove the blades. If you can't get them off, you'll have to find a way to transport your mower to the store.