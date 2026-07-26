Hate Sharpening Your Lawn Mower Blades? This Common Hardware Store Does It For You
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sharpening your own lawn mower blades is such a hassle. Not only do you need to have all the right tools and personal safety equipment, but balancing the blade as you work isn't always easy. You may be wondering if Home Depot or Lowe's sharpens mower blades, but another big name in hardware might be a better bet. Ace Hardware is the place to look for help, whether you don't have a sharpener or are sick of this frustrating job. On the popular retailer's website, different services provided by some store locations are listed. Among expected options like key cutting and paint color matching, certain Ace Hardware stores will also sharpen your lawn mower blades. By clicking the "locate this service" link, you should find a selection of Ace retailers in your area that offer this convenient assistance.
On social media and online discussion forums, people recommend Ace Hardware as a good spot to go for affordable blade sharpening. Because these hardware stores are owned and operated independently, different locations may vary in the exact services they offer. Before heading out with your dull mower blades, it's a good idea to call the store ahead of time and double-check. Rather than struggling with grinders and drill attachments, a quick visit to this hardware store may be the easiest way to sharpen lawn mower blades. Either remove your blades from the mower to bring them into the shop, or try lugging your entire mower with you.
Getting your lawn mower blades sharpened at Ace Hardware
If you are a frequent shopper at these chain hardware stores, check if your favorite location has its own website. Many Ace Hardware stores have their own information online, detailing exactly what that specific shop can do for customers. Though blade sharpening services shouldn't take very long, drop-off options may be offered, allowing you to make a quick, convenient stop. You might not need to sharpen lawn mower blades very often, but this service could be helpful for sprucing up the rest of your gardening tools, too. Ace Hardware stores may sharpen other blades, such as those from chain saws, hedge trimmers, kitchen knives, scissors, sheers, axes, and hatchets.
Within the last year or two, online posts claim that Ace stores will sharpen lawn mower blades for less than $10 per blade. Just like how services will not be the same from store to store, prices may also vary at different locations. Asking the store you plan to visit for prices and specific information will be the best way to get the most accurate service cost for your area.
Taking the blades off your mower yourself and bringing them into the store will be easier than lugging the entire machine. Empty the gas and tighten the cap covering the oil before laying your mower on the side. A wrench will allow you to easily remove the blades. If you can't get them off, you'll have to find a way to transport your mower to the store.