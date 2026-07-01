Why This Is The Easiest Way To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades
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With a never-ending series of tasks on your to-do list, it's easy to put off sharpening your lawn mower blades. So what if they're dull as long as they still trim the grass, right? Well, mowing with dull blades not only slows down the process, costing you more time in the long run, but it can also be detrimental to the yard itself. Blunt edges tug and rip the grass instead of slicing it (think of shaving with a dull razor that pulls at your skin), and this can make the grass jagged and discolored, plus open the door to pests and yard diseases, like fungi that turn grass gray. That's why it's crucial to regularly sharpen them, especially when you notice signs they're getting sluggish. The process is generally quick and easy, but the downright easiest way to get it done is to go to a professional. Many hardware stores and garden centers offer sharpening services, and there's an array of advantages for taking the professional route.
Simply bring your lawn mower blades to a store that offers the services (Ace Hardware is one example), drop them off, and wait until they're ready for pick up. Some locations provide same-day returns, while others take one to two weeks. Certain stores offer pick-up and delivery services for the entire mower, too. This is a worthwhile option if you own a riding lawn mower, which can be harder to get underneath than a push mower.
Benefits of professionally sharpened lawn mower blades
There are several DIY ways to sharpen dull lawn mower blades, including using common tools like a power drill or an angle grinder. This only takes a few minutes, but it certainly requires more work than dropping them off at a store. These approaches require multiple steps, from removing and reattaching the blades to clamping them to a workbench and grinding them down. You should probably skip the metal file route altogether, as it's rather rigorous. Unless you have previous experience, there's likely a greater chance that a novice makes a mistake than a pro, the risks of which range from damaging your lawn mower blades to physical injury.
Another benefit of getting professional assistance is that it's surprisingly inexpensive, costing $5 to $30 per blade. Of course, the general rule of thumb is to get them refreshed once or twice per year depending on how frequently you mow and how often they run across hard objects like rocks and tree roots. So, that cost can add up over the years in comparison to the one-time purchase of an angle grinder or sharpening kit, like this low-cost kit from Arnold. Replacement blades aren't much pricier, costing between $15 to $60 each. But if you're looking to avoid the elbow grease, bringing them to a local hardware store is the easiest way to make them feel new.