Why This Is The Easiest Way To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades

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With a never-ending series of tasks on your to-do list, it's easy to put off sharpening your lawn mower blades. So what if they're dull as long as they still trim the grass, right? Well, mowing with dull blades not only slows down the process, costing you more time in the long run, but it can also be detrimental to the yard itself. Blunt edges tug and rip the grass instead of slicing it (think of shaving with a dull razor that pulls at your skin), and this can make the grass jagged and discolored, plus open the door to pests and yard diseases, like fungi that turn grass gray. That's why it's crucial to regularly sharpen them, especially when you notice signs they're getting sluggish. The process is generally quick and easy, but the downright easiest way to get it done is to go to a professional. Many hardware stores and garden centers offer sharpening services, and there's an array of advantages for taking the professional route.

Simply bring your lawn mower blades to a store that offers the services (Ace Hardware is one example), drop them off, and wait until they're ready for pick up. Some locations provide same-day returns, while others take one to two weeks. Certain stores offer pick-up and delivery services for the entire mower, too. This is a worthwhile option if you own a riding lawn mower, which can be harder to get underneath than a push mower.