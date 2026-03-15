Riding Lawn Mowers: The Hidden Downsides No One Tells You About

The biggest perk of riding lawn mowers is also their biggest downfall. These tractors are efficient and cut wide spans of grass at once. Due to their hefty size, they can't fit in narrow strips of land between gardens and houses. They're harder to maneuver close to lawn edges, especially if there are rocks, plants, or other landscaping features close by. They also need to be stored away when not in use as these are expensive investments that shouldn't be left out in your yard to face the outdoor elements or potential theft. The safest place for lawn mowers is in sheds or garages. Unfortunately, these vehicles don't break down or fold up like some push mowers, so storage options are somewhat limited.

Another obvious drawback of riding lawn mowers is the price tag. Even the cheapest models typically cost about $2,000 upfront. The sticker price is an obvious con, but this doesn't include other costs like fuel, additional accessories, replacement parts, routine maintenance, or repairs that occur over a mower's lifespan. Gas cutters need oil changes, belt replacements, blade sharpening, filter cleanings, spark plug replacements, and fuel and engine treatments. Electric models don't require as much maintenance. However, when their motors fail, repairs and replacements run into hundreds of dollars. Both versions of riding tractors are much larger than walk-behind mowers and have more complex systems where things can go wrong.

Another negative of riding tractors is that they are dangerous. The Texas Department of Insurance warns that most accidents are caused by operators losing control, falling off the vehicle, and under the equipment. You must educate yourself on how to properly inspect and operate specific models before every cutting session, especially since they're much larger and faster than push mowers.