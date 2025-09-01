The Best Riding Lawn Mower For An Easy, Even Cut Every Time — According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you tired of pushing your old, heavy mower around your yard every time the grass needs cutting? If so, you may find yourself in the market for a riding lawn mower. But with so many options on the market, it can be hard to figure out which one is the best, even after reading up on a homeowner's guide to lawn care tools. Having examined a range of reviews and other considerations such as price, features, and lifespan, we have found the Ryobi 80V Zero Turn Brushless Riding Mower to be a top mower for ease of use and effective cutting. First, we'll explain a bit more about this product and then we'll explain how we arrived at our choice. Let's dive in!

The Ryobi 80V is a lithium-ion battery-powered riding mower that was released on the market in early 2022. It comes in three different sizes — 30-inch, 42-inch, and 54-inch — which makes it suitable for a variety of different yards. While some reviewers mention that operating this mower does take a little getting used to, features such as the hand-controlled joystick and automatic clearing chute mean that it is still relatively beginner-friendly. One of the most standout features of this particular mower is the multi-blade system which cuts blades into several pieces. One reviewer from Pro Tool Reviews notes that, in their experience, this feature produces an "extra-fine cut that grabs a lot more grass during bagging and leaves finer clippings when mulching." Keep in mind that the 30-inch model does not have cross-cutting blades, so it's best to opt for the 42- or 54-inch versions in order to take advantage of this brilliant feature. But what are other people saying about this mower that makes it a lawn care tool we highly recommend?