The Best Riding Lawn Mower For An Easy, Even Cut Every Time — According To Reviews
Are you tired of pushing your old, heavy mower around your yard every time the grass needs cutting? If so, you may find yourself in the market for a riding lawn mower. But with so many options on the market, it can be hard to figure out which one is the best, even after reading up on a homeowner's guide to lawn care tools. Having examined a range of reviews and other considerations such as price, features, and lifespan, we have found the Ryobi 80V Zero Turn Brushless Riding Mower to be a top mower for ease of use and effective cutting. First, we'll explain a bit more about this product and then we'll explain how we arrived at our choice. Let's dive in!
The Ryobi 80V is a lithium-ion battery-powered riding mower that was released on the market in early 2022. It comes in three different sizes — 30-inch, 42-inch, and 54-inch — which makes it suitable for a variety of different yards. While some reviewers mention that operating this mower does take a little getting used to, features such as the hand-controlled joystick and automatic clearing chute mean that it is still relatively beginner-friendly. One of the most standout features of this particular mower is the multi-blade system which cuts blades into several pieces. One reviewer from Pro Tool Reviews notes that, in their experience, this feature produces an "extra-fine cut that grabs a lot more grass during bagging and leaves finer clippings when mulching." Keep in mind that the 30-inch model does not have cross-cutting blades, so it's best to opt for the 42- or 54-inch versions in order to take advantage of this brilliant feature. But what are other people saying about this mower that makes it a lawn care tool we highly recommend?
Ryobi 80V Zero Turn Mower Reviews
The top features many new and experienced lawn-care experts want in a riding mower are comfort, speed, and effectiveness. And the reviews of this Ryobi electric mower speak to all of these areas. For example, a reviewer at Tool Box Buzz called using the mower a "great experience" and described how comfortable it was to use due to the handy joystick, adjustable seat, and added suspension. In addition, another reviewer on the Ryobi website found the mower easy to use and convenient, particularly due to the fact that its electric batteries mean "no more gas, exhaust, oil changes, and cold starts." And because the mower is battery-operated, it includes a range of other unique features like a USB port for charging your phone and an LED screen which warns you when the batteries are low so you have enough time to return to your charging station.
One reviewer on Reddit does note that the 80V batteries that the mower uses are larger than those of some other models and therefore tricky to maneuver. However, other users have commented that the battery does not need to be removed often — only for maintenance and in cold winter temperatures — and that most replacement parts can be sent directly from the manufacturers if needed. The mower can be purchased directly from Ryobi, where the 30-inch zero-turn riding mower and 42-inch mower both cost $4,999, and the 54-inch riding mower costs $6,999. The 54-inch riding mower can also be purchased at The Home Depot for the same price, $6,999. This price is comparable to many of the other mowers on the market at a similar level, but its battery power means that it will likely cost less to run over time than a gas option.
Benefits of the Ryobi 80V and how we selected it
The Ryobi 80V has been praised in reviews for its comfort, practicality, and ease of use. The ejection chute in particular has been noted for handy cleaning and as a helpful feature for quick disposal. In addition, having a battery-powered lawn mower is a bonus for many people, particularly those concerned with their environmental impact. Using an electric mower results in less carbon emissions being dispersed into the air, and it can be even more environmentally friendly if charged using renewable sources like solar or wind power. A few reviewers have commented that they struggled to get the hang of the joystick; so if you struggle with fine motor skills or want something with a more robust steering system, this model may not be the best option for you. However, overall, this riding mower has a long list of benefits that really make it stand out from the crowd.
There are plenty of options on the market for riding mowers, so we believe it is important to take a look at a wide range of sources in order to determine the best one available. Our methodology is therefore important for helping you know that the chosen mower is backed by verifiable references. We select our top-ranked products based on user reviews, unsponsored blog posts, press, and general popularity of the product. In addition, we factor in product features, cost, usability for a range of experience levels, and any other additional benefits or drawbacks to ensure you receive a well-rounded picture of our top selections. Overall, the Ryobi 80V stood out to be top of its class for reliability, efficiency, and practicality.