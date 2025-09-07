Unreliable Lawn Mower Brands To Avoid (And The Best Options Worth Your Money)
Buying a lawn mower can be a huge investment, whether you're looking for a simple push mower, a riding model, or a zero turn version. But with so many different brands on the market, it can often be hard to know which ones will do the job and last the distance, too. One reliable way to find out which options are the best is by looking at reviews, product features, price points, overall popularity, and the life expectancy of a lawn mower. This can be time-consuming, but luckily we've done all that digging for you!
Having examined reviews and various model considerations, the brands which you may want to avoid when shopping for a mower include Cub Cadet, Troy Bilt, and Craftsman. Customers have cited a variety of issues with these labels including short lifespan, flimsy build, steering problems, and even complete breakdowns. Not every mower is created equal, however, so we'll also be explaining some of the customer-trusted brands that are actually worth the investment. From newbie gardeners to experienced lawn care experts, these are the brands that are worth staying away from, along with the ones that you'll want to go for instead.
Cub Cadet
Cub Cadet mowers have been on the market since the 1960s and were owned by the larger parent company MTD for 40 years before it was bought out by Black & Decker in 2021. Unfortunately, even after the transfer of ownership, these mowers have become known for their unreliability, low-quality parts, and unhelpful customer support. One reviewer, Chickanic on YouTube, explained that Cub Cadet riding mowers come with a spindle that is prone to breaking. This becomes even more of an issue with the wider models because the blades put added pressure on the fragile spindle. She even goes so far as to say she would "definitely not get a Cub Cadet zero turn." This review is echoed by Cub Cadet owners on Consumer Affairs, where the brand has a whopping 458 1-star reviews compared to only 55 5-star ratings.
So what brand should you opt for in place of a Cub Cadet mower? One kind that is highly spoken of by reviewers like Chickanic is Bad Boy. This Arkansas-based company has been praised for making durable, effective mowers that are particularly good for bigger yards or uneven terrain. In addition, their transmissions are fully serviceable which means that they are easier to maintain for both new and experienced users. You can find a Bad Boy 42-inch zero-turn mower at Tractor Supply Company for $3,599, which is around the same price as a similar model from Cub Cadet.
Troy-Bilt
Another commonly mentioned name in unreliable mower brands is Troy-Bilt. Owned by the same company as Cub Cadets, a variety of different users have complained about defective products, regular part failure, and inadequate customer service. While these mowers tend to have a lower price point than some other brands, the drawbacks mean that you may end up spending more money in the long run getting replacement parts or buying a completely different mower if you run into some of these common problems. For example, users note that the cut can be uneven, especially on rough terrain. In addition, customers have commented that parts of the mower, like the deck and cables, are flimsy and tend to wear out and break faster than other models. As a result, Troy-Bilt is far from the most popular lawn mower brand out there, according to consumers.
A good alternative to Troy-Bilt's lawn mowers is Ariens. Depending on the model you go for, some Ariens mowers can be found at a similar price point to the Troy-Bilt. For example, this Ariens 48-inch zero-turn mower is available at Lochen Equipment for $3,899. This is about $400 more than a similar Troy-Bilt model but it is more reliable, has an even larger deck, and has better overall reviews. One reviewer states that Ariens are great mowers because of their good decks, their drive power, and their effective Kawasaki engines. Another user praises Ariens for a high level of comfort and easy control, which is great for beginners.
Craftsman
Once again, though this brand of mower feels distinctive with its iconic bright red and black design, Craftsman mowers are actually made by the same parent company as Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt. Customers have found that many of the products made by this company, including Craftsman ones, tend to be less reliable and less well-made on the whole. For example, the reviews on the Craftsman 13-amp corded lawn mower available from Acme Tools average a mere 2.2 stars out of 5. Consumers cite issues with having the mower shut off or burn out unexpectedly after just a few years of use — sometimes even less. Additionally, most of the 4 or 5-star reviews are from customers who had recently received the mower, whereas the lower reviews are from people who have tested the mower for a few months or years and subsequently run into longer-term issues with its ability to run reliably.
Instead of Craftsman, therefore, why not opt for a tried and true favorite in the lawn mowing world — John Deere? These classic, green mowers tend to be well-liked for their horsepower, reliability, and even comfort. This is shown in the fact that it is one of the few brands that has garnered an above-average rating from Consumer Reports for reliability. John Deere mowers have also been praised for their torque, which makes them a great option for uneven terrain or overgrown areas. Mowers made by John Deere can be found through retailers like Weingartz, where you can purchase a John Deere 42-inch riding mower for $4,999, or Everglades Equipment, which carry models like the John Deere S220 riding mower for $2,999.
Our methodology
There are plenty of voices online, offering advice on which mowers are the most reliable for a variety of different yards. However, many of these commentaries come from companies selling the products from manufacturers themselves, so not every source is unbiased. Therefore, at Hunker we make sure to use a strict methodology when recommending brands and products to ensure that our choices are based on true, unbiased feedback from customers and reviewers. We look at honest customer reviews, both on the product websites and on independent blogs and videos. In addition, we look at press releases, product features, costs, and how well the products are selling in order to make the best recommendations possible.
In addition, we consider how these brands and their products might work for users with different experience levels and different needs, such as how the John Deere mowers tend to be more effective for larger areas and how Ariens mowers can be a good option for beginners. So, whether you want a new push mower or a riding lawn mower for an easy, even cut every time, Bad Boy, Ariens, and the classic John Deere are great choices backed by a range of reliable, unbiased feedback.