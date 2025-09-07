Unreliable Lawn Mower Brands To Avoid (And The Best Options Worth Your Money)

Buying a lawn mower can be a huge investment, whether you're looking for a simple push mower, a riding model, or a zero turn version. But with so many different brands on the market, it can often be hard to know which ones will do the job and last the distance, too. One reliable way to find out which options are the best is by looking at reviews, product features, price points, overall popularity, and the life expectancy of a lawn mower. This can be time-consuming, but luckily we've done all that digging for you!

Having examined reviews and various model considerations, the brands which you may want to avoid when shopping for a mower include Cub Cadet, Troy Bilt, and Craftsman. Customers have cited a variety of issues with these labels including short lifespan, flimsy build, steering problems, and even complete breakdowns. Not every mower is created equal, however, so we'll also be explaining some of the customer-trusted brands that are actually worth the investment. From newbie gardeners to experienced lawn care experts, these are the brands that are worth staying away from, along with the ones that you'll want to go for instead.