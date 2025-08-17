This Is The Most Popular Lawn Mower Brand In The USA (And Why Everyone Loves It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

They don't make push mowers or self-propelled residential walk-behind mowers. They don't make electric lawn tractors. Yet John Deere is the most popular brand of mowers in the U.S., and it's really not even close. Almost everyone — John Deere owners, John Deere fans, professional reviewers, and consumer advocacy organizations — seems to agree.

John Deere was first in Lifestory Research's 2025 ranking of mower brands — the sixth consecutive year it has held this honor. LIfestory surveyed 5,842 consumers to find out which brands were most trusted by Americans, and John Deere won with a score well beyond any of the competition. But reputation and trust aren't quite the same thing as earned performance ratings, so we took a hard look at hundreds of professional and consumer reviews, looking for patterns as described by actual purchasers of Deere mowers.

When poring over reviews for something like a lawn tractor, you get reviews that might be tainted from a couple of different angles. Retailers prefer positive reviews, obviously, and tend to post those. And certainly any review by the retailer is abnormally likely to be positive. There's also a tendency of owners who have invested so much in a product to either be artificially fond of the product, or irrationally critical. And there's obviously the problem of no single consumer having extensive comparative experience with a lot of different brands and models. To muddy the waters even further, some pro reviewers were given mowers — and, perhaps worse, one TikTok nano-influencer ended his super-positive review by bluntly asking John Deere to send him a new product.